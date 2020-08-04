BAE Systems completes acquisition of military GPS business

Advertisement

BAE Systems has completed its acquisition of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System business from Raytheon Technologies Corporation, bringing decades of experience, innovative technology, and an extensive installed base of products to the company.

As announced in January, this asset purchase is a unique opportunity to acquire a high-quality, technology-based business that augments the existing BAE Systems Electronic Systems portfolio through the addition of world-class GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology that enables reliable navigation and guidance for a range of defense missions.

“Today marks the culmination of a tremendous team effort, and we are extremely proud to welcome the Military GPS employees to our company,” said John Watkins, vice president and general manager of Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “Together, we will build on our rich histories of providing superior, innovative capabilities to help protect our U.S. and allied warfighters.”

Based in Cedar Rapids and Coralville, Iowa, with a workforce of approximately 700 employees, the Military GPS business has been a pioneer in its field for more than 40 years and has a global installed base in excess of 1.5 million devices on more than 280 airborne, ground, and weapon system platforms. The business designs and produces advanced, hardened, and secure GPS products with a range of form factors, including products designed for space-constrained and harsh environments. It is also developing next-generation GPS technologies for the U.S. military — including M-Code — that will further improve security and anti-jamming capabilities for critical defense applications.

“This partnership will enable us to build on our market leadership and bring new discriminating capabilities to our customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies,” said Greg Wild, director of Military GPS. “We’re excited to be joining the BAE Systems family. They appreciate our legacy of innovation and will provide opportunities for continued business growth and success.”









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact