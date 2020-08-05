Headlines – August 5, 2020

Advertisement

News

With, Germany withdrawal, Poland set to be hosting a lot more U.S. troops-

The American military’s presence in Europe is shifting eastward, the Defense Department has confirmed, as a new agreement with Poland sets up a host of construction projects designed to support more U.S. troops in that country.



Trump suggests U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan could be cut in half by Election Day-

He also called U.S. involvement in the Middle East the single biggest mistake in the history of America.





Business

To keep weapon sales in place, U.S. offers new options for payment-

The United States is developing new options for arms customers as a way to ensure allies and partners don’t drop planned procurements as the world economy remains in shock from the impacts of COVID 19.



Next carrier’s cost creeps up after first one Hit $13.3 billion-

The service’s estimate for shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. to design and construct the USS John F. Kennedy has increased to $13.58 billion, up 7 percent from the $13.35 billion contract awarded in 2015,



Army will hold industry meeting for Capability Set ‘23 next month-

The Army network modernization team announced a technical exchange meeting Aug. 4 to discuss the service’s plan for its next round of network tools, known as Capability Set ’23.



Combined L3Harris technology will compete to build new Navy distributed battle networks-

A year after L3 and Harris merged into a single $18-billion defense company, the corporation is finding its formerly siloed components can come together to meet some of the Navy’s and joint force’s most complex needs.



China reveals rare glimpse of Wind Shadow UAV-

China has provided a rare display of the stealthy, turbofan-powered Feng Ying (Wind Shadow) medium/high-altitude long endurance (MALE/HALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with new television footage of the air vehicle, jointly operated by the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) and its manufacturer Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), released by state broadcaster CCTV on Aug. 3.





Defense

MDA pauses defensive hypersonic missile design to refocus plan-

The Missile Defense Agency has paused its effort to design a defensive hypersonic missile and wants to refocus its plan of attack by concentrating on near-term options that could feed into a more “elegant” solution, according to Vice Adm. Jon Hill, the organization’s director.



Big money for next-gen munitions-

Pentagon spending on munitions is more tilted toward next-generation systems compared with other investment areas, according to big data analytics firm Govini.



Army’s resurrected V Corps will go to Poland-

About 630 soldiers assigned to V Corps will be located at Fort Knox, Ky. Another 200 troops will be assigned to Poland on a rotational basis.



American trucks land in Israel to support Iron Dome testing ahead of U.S. Army delivery-

A Ukrainian cargo plane that landed in Israel Aug. 3 carried trucks that will be used to support Iron Dome battery testing ahead of delivery in the United States, U.S. Army Futures Command confirmed.



Army starts construction on prototype lasers-

After years of lower-power field tests and more than one thousand hours of soldier feedback, the Army is on track to field-test two different types of high-energy lasers in 2022: a 50-kilowatt weapon to destroy enemy drones and incoming artillery rockets, and a 300-kW weapon that could potentially shoot down cruise missiles.



Airmen on Navy command jet test-launch three-tipped, unarmed nuclear missile-

Air Force missileers aboard a Navy E-6B Mercury nuclear command plane launched a three-tipped, unarmed Air Force nuclear missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., in an unusual but long-planned exercise Aug. 4.



Marines are getting a lethal upgrade to their iconic Vietnam-era rocket launcher-

The Marine Corps is working to procure and field a next-generation anti-tank rocket launcher system that significantly reduces backblast within the next several years, the service announced on Monday.





Veterans

Plan would improve testing and treatment of vets exposed to burn pits, other toxins-

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee will consider legislation this week that would provide testing and health services to veterans sickened by exposure to hazardous chemicals in combat or garrison.









