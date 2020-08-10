527th SAS crosses over to the USSF

Advertisement

The 527th Space Aggressors Squadron transferred to the United States Space Force from Air Combat Command July 24, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colo., as part of the U.S. Space Force reorganization.

The 527th SAS’s mission is to prepare joint and coalition forces to fight in contested space environments by analyzing, teaching and replicating realistic, relevant and integrated space threats.

“Our ability to quickly identify and assess capabilities of near-peer adversaries and non-state actors,” said Master Sgt. Kendra Williams, 527th SAS intelligence flight chief. This is critical to ensuring our warfighters can effectively plan, execute and succeed in any 21st century battlespace they encounter.”

The unit is located at Schriever AFB and was officially transferred to the USSF after the signing of Special Order GD-013.

“The transfer [to Space Force] will enable us to shift our mission to align more succinctly with USSF’s training objectives,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Hodges, 527th SAS commander. “It will allow us to focus on adversary threat replication that is critical to developing a space warfighter equipped with the knowledge necessary to maintain operational capabilities in a contested, degraded, operationally limited environment.”

The 527th’s role in the USSF is to play as the ‘bad guys’ during trainings. The unit replicates space threats so operators can train against their adversaries before encountering them in the real world.

“We are the only space aggressor squadron, which distinguishes our squadron from all the other squadrons in USSF,” Hodges said. “The aggressors are a unique and selectively manned unit and will provide the USSF with an indigenous capability to train against a thinking adversary space threat.”

After falling under Air Combat Command since 2006, the unit is now a part of the Space Training and Readiness Provisional Delta. They are joined by other units such as the Distributed Mission Operations Center for Space and the 25th Space Range Squadron.

“As space operators, we don’t want the first time we encounter the threat to be in a conflict,” Hodges said. “The space aggressors will provide an avenue for space warfighters to hone their expertise and optimize space weapons system capabilities against the adversary in controlled environment.”









Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact