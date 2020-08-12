B-1 Crew Trains with Japan, USS Ronald Reagan in Indo-Pacific

A B-1B Lancer conducts integration training with the Koku-Jieitai, or Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) in the vicinity of Japan, Aug. 27, 2020. The B-1s integrated with Koku-Jietai to enhance bilateral interoperability and mutual readiness between the U.S. and Japan. (JADF photograph)
A B-1B Lancer launching from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, conducted a bilateral mission with Japan and a joint mission with the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Aug 7 in the Indo-Pacific region.

The B-1 from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron integrated with the 8 F-2s and 6 F-15s from the Koku-Jieitai, or Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), in the vicinity of Japan, to improve interoperability and readiness between the two nation’s forces.

“Opportunities to train alongside our joint partners and allies in the region are an invaluable experience for our Airmen,” said Lt. Col. Lincoln Coleman, commander of the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron. “Not only are we able to highlight our continued commitment to our allies, but it also increases our ability to integrate with one another and strengthen our combined capabilities.”

The B-1 also conducted Joint War at Sea training with the USS Ronald Reagan CSG in the Sea of Japan.  

A B-1B Lancer, rests on the flightline ahead of a 16-hour Bomber Task Force mission from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 6, 2020. The mission was not in direct response to specific actions taken by any nation, but rather enabled crews to remain ready to respond with lethal capability to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Christian Bennett)

“Integration with our joint partners is essential to ensuring joint force responsiveness and lethality, and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Navy CDR Joshua Fagan, Task Force 70 Air Operations Officer aboard the USS Ronald Reagan. “The recent integrated training between our Carrier Strike Group and Air Force B-1s is the latest example of how we are continually working to stay synched with all of our joint partners and ready to respond to any contingencies throughout the region.”

B-1s are deployed to Guam from Ellsworth AFB, S.D., to conduct long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force missions, which give aircrews opportunities to train alongside Allies and Partners in a joint environment and build interoperability to bolster their ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The continual interoperability training is designed to promote stability, security and seamless integration throughout the Indo-Pacific for the U.S. Air Force and joint and partner forces.
 

Load crew members, assigned to the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 37th Aircraft Maintenance Unit use a munitions lift truck, to load a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition into a B-1B Lancer, ahead of a 16-hour Bomber Task Force mission to Australia from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 5, 2020. Bomber Task Force maintainers ensure the bombers, equipment, and munitions are ready – anytime, anywhere. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Christian Bennett)

 
A 28th Bomb Wing B-1B Lancer emerges from a birdbath at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, shortly after returning from a Bomber Task Force mission in the vicinity of Japan, Aug. 8, 2020. The BTF is deployed to Andersen AFB to support Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces; and strategic deterrence missions to reinforce the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Christian Bennett)

 
A B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, departs from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, ahead of a Bomber Task Force mission in the Indo-Pacific region, Aug. 7, 2020. Strategic bomber missions contribute to the joint lethality and readiness of the U.S. Air Force and its allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Christian Bennett)

 
 
 

