U.S. Navy

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $25,127,577 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-20-F-0863) against basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides non-recurring engineering for the development of logistics support products for the Maintenance Task Analysis Phase II, a provisioning database of technical information to include 2D drawings that supports all operational, intermediate, and depot level maintenance for the CH-53K helicopter. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., (63 percent); Jupiter, Fla., (11 percent); Chesterfield, Mo., (6 percent); St. Marcel, France (5 percent); Rockmart, Ga., (2 percent); Titchfield, England (2 percent); Rome, N.Y., (2 percent); Springfield, N.J., (2 percent); Orange, Conn., (1 percent); Westbury, N.Y., (1 percent); Avon, Ohio (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,043,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Kiliuda Consulting LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded an $18,883,593 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price task orders that will be issued to provide business support services for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division corporate operations. The services under this contract will provide facilities support (workspace design and physical reconfiguration); visual information support (illustration and photography/videography); security support (excluding law enforcement); Manager’s Internal Control program support; material and equipment property management support; travel accounting, management and program analysis; and quality office and office clerical support. Work will be performed in Panama City, Fla., and is expected to be complete by October 2021, and if all options are exercised, would be complete by October 2025. No funding will be obligated by this action. Task orders will primarily be funded with Navy working capital funds. Navy working capital funds will be obligated on task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a Section 8(a) small business set-aside with 10 offers received. Offers were solicited via the beta.SAM.gov contract opportunities website. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity (N61331-20-D-0016).





Defense Logistics Agency

US Foods, Manassas, Va., has been awarded a maximum $51,600,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with an Aug. 11, 2024, ordering period end date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-20-D-3274).



Claflin Service Co., Warwick, R.I., has been awarded a maximum $49,500,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 127 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Rhode Island, with an Aug. 10, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DH-20-D-0046).



Telephonics Corp., Farmingdale, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $44,999,380 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for communication interface units. This was a limited source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with an Aug. 31, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., (SPRRA1-20-D-0060).



Dominion Privatization Texas LLC, Richmond, Va., has been awarded a $42,075,122 modification (P00040) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-16-C-8312) with no option periods for additional utility services for the electric and natural gas utility systems at Fort Hood, Texas. This modification increases the obligated value from $68,019,912 to $69,377,704. This is a firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Locations of performance are Virginia and Texas, with a June 30, 2066, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2017 through 2067 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.



Sysco Central Alabama Inc., Calera, Ala., has been awarded a maximum $13,586,862 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food distribution. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 132-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Alabama and Florida, with a Dec. 19, 2020, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal year 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-20-D-3282). (Awarded Aug. 7, 2020)





U.S. Army

Liqid Inc.,* Broomfield, Colo., was awarded a $31,850,000 firm-fixed-price contract for high-performance computing modernization programs. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 6, 2026. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $25,480,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-20-F-0508).



DigiFlight Inc.,* Columbia, Md., was awarded a $15,304,730 modification (P00033) to contract W31P4Q-19-F-E002 for logistic support services for the Apache Attack Helicopter Project Manager’s Office. Work will be performed in Columbia, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 10, 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement appropriations funds in the amount of $15,304,730 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business









