Headlines – August 12, 2020

Advertisement

News

Russian MiG-31s allegedly intercept Global Hawk over Arctic waters-

The Russian military claims three MiG-31s scrambled to intercept an RQ-4B operating in neutral waters over the Chukchi Sea, part of the Arctic Ocean bound in the east by Point Barrow, Alaska, on Aug. 11.



Lawmakers push Trump to restore full funding for National Guards responding to pandemic-

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are pressing President Trump to restore full federal funding for National Guard forces that are tasked with responding to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic across the U.S.





Business

Lockheed Martin ventures scouts next-gen AI/ML tech-

As defense primes scramble to meet DOD’s insatiable demand for AI and machine learning (ML) tools, Lockheed Martin is investing in startups like Fiddler with next-generation tech to help operators understand how autonomous systems actually work (and don’t work) in the field.



Pentagon requests 30-day extension for re-awarding JEDI-

The U.S. Department of Defense has requested 30 extra days to review vendor proposals as it prepares to make another award decision for its massive enterprise cloud contract, according to a Monday night court filing.





Defense

MH-47 helo, task saturated and under PKM fire, had zero visibility prior to fatal 2017 mishap-

A catastrophic MH-47G helicopter crash during a mission to drop off British special operators in Afghanistan three years ago was caused by “severe brownout conditions” that engulfed the aircraft, caused it to drift and ultimately strike a tree several feet before touchdown, according to an investigation obtained this month through a Freedom of Information Act request.



Senate confirms Air Force, Space Force leaders-

The Senate on Aug. 6 confirmed a series of Air Force and Space Force leaders to new leadership roles, including new bosses at U.S. Northern Command, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and staff jobs in the new service.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact