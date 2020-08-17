Ground broken for Korean War Memorial in Fullerton

Advertisement

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, commander of both the California Army National Guard and the 40th Infantry Division, presents a coin to James Ro, president of the Korean War Memorial Monument Committee, Aug. 14, 2020, during a groundbreaking ceremony at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton, Calif. The 40th Infantry Division was mobilized during the Korean War and saw more than 300 soldiers killed and over 1,000 injured. Yeager also spoke during the event.











A ceremonial groundbreaking is held Aug. 14, 2020, for the Korean War Memorial at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton, Calif. Fourth from right is U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, commander of both the California Army National Guard and the 40th Infantry Division. The division was mobilized during the Korean War and saw more than 300 soldiers killed and over 1,000 injured. Yeager spoke during the event.











U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Joseph Kim, a senior logistics operations noncommissioned officer with the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division, salutes while the national anthem is played during a groundbreaking ceremony, Aug. 14, 2020, for the Korean War Memorial at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton, Calif. The 40th Infantry Division was mobilized during the Korean War and saw more than 300 soldiers killed and over 1,000 injured. The division’s commander, Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, spoke during the event.











U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager, commander of both the California Army National Guard and the 40th Infantry Division, speaks with a Korean War veteran, Aug. 14, 2020, after a groundbreaking ceremony for the Korean War Memorial at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton, Calif. The 40th Infantry Division was mobilized during the Korean War and saw more than 300 soldiers killed and over 1,000 injured. Yeager spoke during the event.









