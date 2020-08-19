Headlines – August 19, 2020

Advertisement

News

Iran denies Taliban were paid bounties to target US troops in Afghanistan-

Iran on Aug. 18 denied reports it paid Taliban fighters to target U.S. forces and allies in Afghanistan.



DOD claims Taliban didn’t shoot at U.S. forces in Afghanistan a single time for three months-

The Taliban didn’t conduct a single attack against U.S. or coalition forces over three months this spring, according to a new report from the Defense Department Inspector General, an almost miraculous occurrence given the uptick in violence against Afghan security forces since the signing of the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement in February.



Trump shoots down Pentagon proposal to cut troops’ health care-

President Donald Trump on Aug. 17 assured troops, retirees and family members that he would not be approving a $2.2 billion cut to the military’s health care budget.





Business

U.S. Army seeks vendor to disassemble remaining AH-64D attack helos–

The U.S. Army has issued a request for information (RFI) for the ‘depopulation’ of its remaining Boeing AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters.



Maiden flight of first EMD Red Hawk jet slated for September 2021-

The U.S. Air Force has slated September 2021 for the maiden flight of the first of five engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) Boeing-Saab T-7A Red Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft, Janes has learned.





Defense

Navy quietly starts development of next-generation carrier fighter; plans call for manned, long-range aircraft-

After nearly a decade of fits and starts, the Navy has quietly initiated work to develop its first new carrier-based fighter in almost 20 years, standing up a new program office and holding early discussions with industry, USNI News has learned.



Military investigating reports of drone flying near Air Force One-

The Air Force is investigating whether a small drone flew close to Air Force One as it came in for a landing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Aug. 16, following President Donald Trump’s weekend trip to New Jersey.



Army wants air-launched drones to do recon for futuristic combat helicopters-

The Army wants ideas from defense firms on air-launched drones that can recon enemy air defenses and even deceive adversaries while working with the service’s futuristic helicopters from its Future Vertical Lift (FVL) effort.



Air Force to cut use of Jayhawk trainer, rely more on simulators-

The U.S. Air Force is working on a plan to cut back its use of the T-1 Jayhawk, the aircraft employed for advanced student pilot training of airmen learning to fly cargo, tanker or command-and-control aircraft.



Marines fly big, new surveillance drone in Australia as they test unmanned recon missions-

The Marine Corps is using its smaller-than-normal Australia rotation to test how it might dispatch tiny teams armed with unmanned tools to collect intel during future operations.





Veterans

Coronavirus deaths among Veterans Affairs patients rising in August-

Coronavirus deaths among Veterans Affairs patients have increased steadily in recent weeks, putting the department on track for its most monthly fatalities from the fast-spreading sickness since the height of the pandemic in the spring.



More veterans, troops injured in service could get cash under expanded program-

A proposed rule change would expand insurance benefits to troops suffering from a swath of service-connected injuries, including most traumatic brain injuries (TBI), heatstroke and cold weather injuries, according to a notice recently published by the Department of Veterans Affairs.









