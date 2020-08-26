Headlines – August 26, 2020

Advertisement

News

Federal judge rules DOD’s policy unlawfully slows immigrant troops’ path to citizenship-

A federal judge Aug. 25 struck down a Defense Department requirement that service members serve for six months or a year before being eligible for an expedited path to citizenship.



U.S. nuclear weapons budget could skyrocket if Russia treaty ends-

The New START nuclear pact’s demise could cost the Department of Defense as much as $439 billion for modernization, plus $28 billion in annual maintenance costs, the Congressional Budget Office said in a report published Aug. 25.



Billions wasted? Iraqi pilots claim pricey F-16 program is falling apart-

The goal was for the Iraqi military to be able to defend itself, but some say that is not yet reality





Business

U.S. Air Force issues $90M contract for counter-drone systems and support-

SRC Inc. has won a $90 million contract to support the U.S. Air Force’s counter-small unmanned aerial system efforts, the service announced Aug. 24.



Malaysia to launch competition for drones and manned maritime patrol aircraft-

Malaysia is moving ahead with its plans to acquire much-needed manned and unmanned aircraft to enhance maritime security, with the Southeast Asian country announcing that it will be issuing separate tenders for each type.





Defense

Military’s top cyber official defends more aggressive stance-

The U.S. military’s top cyber official is defending the government’s shift toward a more aggressive strategy in cyberspace, saying the mission has evolved over the last decade to become more proactive and offensive in order to keep pace with sophisticated threats.



Trump administration sends mixed signals on nuclear weapons budgeting-

Defense hawks in Congress are pushing a contentious plan to give the Pentagon a stronger hand in crafting nuclear weapons budgets, but the Trump administration has been sending mixed messaging over recent weeks about whether the change is needed.



Army seeks ways for self-propelled howitzers to fire faster-

The Army is turning to small business innovators to figure out a way to increase the rate of fire of self-propelled howitzers, according to an Aug. 25 service statement.



Drone that could replace Army’s RQ-7 Shadow undergoes testing in Arizona-

As the Army assesses competitors to replace its reliable-but-noisy RQ-7 Shadow reconnaissance drone, it’s putting some through their paces at the sprawling Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.



USS Carl Vinson heading to San Diego after maintainers retrofit carrier for F-35s-

The aircraft carrier Carl Vinson left Bremerton, Wash,, Aug. 23 and began sea trials following 17 months of maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard that readied the carrier to take on the F-35C Lightning II fighter jet, the Navy announced.



Air Force F-16 squadron trains with partners in Poland-

F-16 Fighting Falcons and airmen assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, have deployed to Poland to take part in a joint training exercise, according to the Air Force.





Veterans

Veterans Affairs has now reported more than 50,000 coronavirus cases-

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Aug. 25 surpassed 50,000 coronavirus cases among its patients since the start of the pandemic in March, with more than half of those positive tests coming in the last 50 days alone.



Huge slate of veteran suicide prevention measures set for debate next month-

Democratic leaders of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee this week announced plans to mark up a hefty slate of suicide prevention bills early next month as Senate lawmakers and administration officials lament that already existing solutions to the problem aren’t moving fast enough through Congress.



Why veterans are quitting federal jobs at higher rates than non-vets-

Veterans leave their government jobs at higher rates than non-veterans due to a variety of issues, including dissatisfaction with the “meaningfulness” of the work, according to a new Government Accountability Office report.



Army veteran’s remains were lost in the mail for nearly two weeks-

For nearly two weeks, the family of deceased Army veteran Scott Egan did not know where his cremated remains were.









