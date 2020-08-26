News Briefs – August 26, 2020

Advertisement

Sweden steps up its defense activities in Baltic Sea region

Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea region due to what a high-ranking official called “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area.

The Swedish armed forces said Aug. 25 that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. Sweden is not a member of NATO.

The armed forces gave no details about the deployment but said the goal “its’ to strengthen maritime surveillance in the Baltic Sea at sea and from the air.”

The Baltic News Service reported Aug. 25 that four Russian naval ships were detected near Latvian territorial waters. Two frigates a multinational NATO maritime force were to visit the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda, the news service reported Monday.

“Extensive military operations are underway in the Baltic Sea region, both from Russia and the West, in a way that in some parts has not been experienced since the days of the Cold War,” Chief of Joint Operations Vice Adm. Jan Thornqvist said.

In December 2017, Sweden decided to establish the nation’s first new military regiment since World War II — a unit of 350 soldiers that is based on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland.

The permanent unit was deployed during 2018 to the strategically important island’s main town, Visby. The infantry regiment there was dismantled in 2005.

Across the Baltic Sea, Estonia’s foreign intelligence agency earlier has said that the likelihood of a military attack from neighboring Russia remains low. AP



Greek officials say UAE warplanes to arrive for joint drills

The United Arab Emirates is sending warplanes to the southern Greek island of Crete for joint training with Greece’s air force, officials in Athens said Aug. 21 as military tensions continued to simmer between Greece and neighboring Turkey over offshore energy rights.

The officials said between two and four UAE fighters were expected to reach Souda Naval Base during the weekend and would hold joint training and exercises with the Hellenic Air Force this week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the matter with journalists.

The move follows talks between senior Greek and UAE military and government officials.

The United Arab Emirates is a bitter rival of Turkey — Greece’s historic regional rival — in a broader struggle over political Islam, while Dubai and Ankara back rival factions in the fighting in Libya. Turkey is also angry about the UAE’s decision to normalize relations with Israel.

Greece is keen for gestures of international support in its ongoing face-off with Turkey, its much larger and more heavily armed nominal NATO ally. Turkey has sent a warship-escorted research vessel to prospect for oil and gas in eastern Mediterranean waters where Athens claims exclusive rights to the underlying seabed.

Athens responded by summoning the Turkish ships to withdraw, sending its own warships to the area and placing its military on alert.

Ankara says it has every right to prospect in the area between Crete, Cyprus and southern Turkey claimed by Greece, as well as in nearby waters claimed by Cyprus, and will carry on regardless.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warmly welcomed a move by France two weeks ago to send two warships for joint drills with the Greek navy in the area sequestered by Turkey, while two French fighter jets were deployed to the Souda air base for joint flights.

The joint drills drew condemnation from Turkey. AP









