U.S. Army

Avon Protection Systems Inc., Cadillac, Mich., (W911SR-20-D-0001); and Canadian Commercial Corp., Ottawa, Canada (W911SR-20-D-0002), will compete for each order of the $127,200,000 firm-fixed-price contract to qualify and procure M61 canisters for the Joint Service General Purpose Mask. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 26, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.



Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded an $116,821,426 modification (P00064) to contract W91RUS-13-C-0006 for continued support of critical operation, maintenance and defense of Army communications, which supports the Army Operational Base Communications Information Systems and infrastructure in support of U.S. Central Command forces. Work will be performed in APO Kuwait, APO United Arab Emirates, APO Afghanistan, APO Jordan, APO Bahrain, APO Iraq and APO Qatar, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $73,992,653 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.



Bowhead Mission Solutions LLC,* Springfield, Va., was awarded a $115,752,117 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for system engineering and technical assistance support for the Center of Excellence, Space and Missile Defense School. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 8, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91260-20-F-5002).



Aptim Aecom Decommissioning, Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $42,861,305 hybrid (cost-plus-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for decommissioning and disposal activities for the Stationary Medium Power Plant Number 1 Reactor Facility in Fort Belvoir. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 1, 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $42,861,305 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0031).



Affolter Contracting Co. Inc.,* La Marque, Texas, was awarded a $12,364,000 firm-fixed-price contract furnishing all plant, labor, materials and equipment, and constructing the Upper Yazoo Projects in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Greenwood, Miss., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $12,364,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg, Miss., is the contracting activity (W912EE-20-C-0006).





U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., has been awarded a $93,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This requirement is for a follow-on to continue performance of highly specialized technical services in support of product data systems, data management, migration processes and transformation initiatives. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., and is expected to completed May 9, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. The first order obligates fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance; and working capital funds in the amount of $19,847,079. Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins AFB, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8571-20-D-0006).



Olgoonik Enterprises LLC, St. Robert, Mo., has been awarded a $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Fort Riley, Kansas; and McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Sunflower Simplified Acquisition Base Engineering Requirements (SABER) to maintain facilities and infrastructure at both bases. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and seven offers were received. Task orders will be funded either by Army or Air Force operations and maintenance (O&M) funds. The initial task order for this contract was funded by Army O&M funds in the amount of $334,749. Work will be performed at Fort Riley, Kansas; and McConnell AFB, Kansas, and is expected to be completed Sept. 25, 2025. The 22nd Contracting Squadron, McConnell AFB, Kansas, is the contracting activity (FA4621-20-D-0002).





U.S. Navy

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., is awarded a $58,905,547 modification (P00004) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-19-C-0051. This modification provides for the development of Adaptive Radar Countermeasure (ARC) Software/Firmware (SW/FW) capabilities and integration of ARC SW/FW on the AN/ALQ-214A electronic countermeasure host. ARC SW/FW supplements F/A-18C-F survivability in the presence of radio frequency guided surface-to-air and air-to-air weapons systems. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., (50 percent); Clifton, N.J., (25 percent); Goleta, Calif., (10 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (10 percent); Raleigh, N.C., (3 percent); and Huntsville, Ala., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,894,969 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



DZSP 21 LLC, Marlton, N.J., is awarded a $50,794,396 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with one three-month base period and one three-month option period for base operating support (BOS) services at Joint Region Marianas. Work will be performed at various locations on the island of Guam, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. The work will provide facility and BOS for the following services: management and administration, port operations, material management, facility management, sustainment, restoration and modernization, electrical, wastewater, steam, hot water and demineralized water, potable water, transportation and environmental. Fiscal 2020 working capital funds (Defense); fiscal 2020 transportation Air Force working capital funds; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy, Air Force and Defense); fiscal 2020 family housing operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps, Army, Army National Guard and Air National Guard); fiscal 2020 health program funds (Defense); fiscal 2020 General Fund; and fiscal 2020 Defense Commissary Agency contract funds in the amount of $23,319,610 are obligated on this award, and all will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was issued as a sole-source procurement under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-20-C-3603).



Nexagen Networks Inc.,* Morganville, N.J., is awarded a $45,970,509 single-award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide subject matter expertise in the areas of program management; development management; operation support; systems engineering support; systems administration; information assurance; network security; configuration management; service desk support; web application development and technical writing in support of the management and operation of the coalition and allied programs and the Naval Tool for Interoperability and Risk Assessment under Naval Information Forces. The contract will include a five-year base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 – option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total value to $49,700,700. The base ordering period is expected to be completed by September 2025; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by March 2026. Work will be performed in Suffolk, Va., (60 percent); Norfolk, Va., (20 percent); Honolulu, Hawaii (15 percent); and various continental U.S. locations (5 percent). Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (OMN) funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Annual OMN funds will be obligated as individual task orders are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside pursuant to the authority set forth in Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.504 and solicited through Navy Electronic Commerce Online and the Federal Business Opportunities websites, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N00189-20-D-0027).



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, N.Y., is awarded a $35,317,218 cost-plus-incentive-fee order (N00019-20-F-0358) against basic ordering agreement N000019-19-G-0029. This order procures labor and hardware for the development of preliminary software for Phase 2 Network Enabled Weapons (NEW) capabilities. Specifically, this order provides software coding, testing and integration of NEW into a software development branch of the MH-60R/S software configuration with a merge into MH-60R/S fleet release baseline after the capability has established maturity. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,761,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



RQ Construction LLC, Carlsbad, Calif., is awarded a $33,146,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-5288) under a multiple award construction contract for the design and construction of a new child development center (CDC) complex at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar. The task order also contains one planned modification, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $33,327,250. The work to be performed provides for two single story CDC facilities for infants, pre-toddlers, toddlers and pre-school aged children of military and authorized civilian personnel at MCAS Miramar. Combined total square footage for the two facilities shall not exceed 62,000 square feet. The CDC will provide adequate space for children between six weeks and five years of age. These two CDC facilities combined will provide an essential facility offering military personnel and authorized civilians and their families with full time, quality childcare and development for about 462 children. The new facilities will be single story reinforced concrete masonry unit, reinforced concrete foundation, slab on grade and composite steel deck, standing seam metal roof over metal deck and steel framing. Functional programmed spaces will include entrance vestibule, lobby, reception/sign-in, administration offices and work areas individual child activity rooms appropriately designed and sized for each children’s age group, training room, staff break room, lactation room, central storage, restrooms for staff and public use, kitchen, laundry room, janitor’s room, mechanical, electrical and telecommunication support spaces. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $33,146,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Five proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5851).



Mechanical Engineers of Hawaii Corp.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $15,000,000 for design and engineering services for mechanical engineering projects and related projects at various locations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for request for proposal (RFP) documentation for design-bid-build (DBB) mechanical engineering projects with associated multi-discipline architect-engineering support services for new construction, alteration, repair and installation of mechanical systems and associated facilities. Other design and engineering services may include, but not limited to, design-build RFP documentation, engineering investigations/concept studies, functional analysis concept development/charrettes and post construction award services. Initial task order is being awarded at $281,952 for a DBB construction package, consisting of full plans, specifications, detailed cost estimate and other services to repair the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Telephone Exchange Building at Marine Corps Base Camp Smith. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by May 2022. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Hawaii AO. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of August 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $281,952 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M,N; O&M (Marine Corps); and Navy working capital funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with five proposals received. NAVFAC Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-20-D-5034).



Kellogg Brown and Root Services Inc., Houston, Texas, is awarded a $9,885,076 combination firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) modification for the exercise of Bridge Option Three under an IDIQ contract for base operating support services at Isa Air Base. After award of this bridge option, the total cumulative contract value will be $191,719,675. The work to be performed provides for but is not limited to, all management, supervision, tools, materials, supplies, labor and transportation services necessary to perform galley services, bachelor quarters and laundry services, facility management, emergency service requests, urgent service, routing service, minor work, facilities investment, custodial, pest control service, integrated solid waste, grounds maintenance, wastewater, operate reverse osmosis water treatment system and base support vehicles, environmental, fire emergency services and explosive safety officer services at Isa Air Base, Bahrain. Work will be performed in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This option period is from September 2020 to November 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $9,885,076 for recurring and non-recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Europe, Africa, Central, is the contracting activity (N62470-14-D-6012).



Raytheon Co., Space and Airborne Systems, El Segundo, Calif., is awarded an $8,357,826 modification (P00079) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-16-C-0002. This modification provides additional contractor logistics support maintainers for pre-operational support to facilitate logistics and maintenance activities in support of the Next Generation Jammer engineering and manufacturing development and test and evaluation activities. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (49 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (38 percent); and Crane, Ind., (13 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,357,826 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

Seiler Instrument and Manufacturing Co., Inc.,* St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $8,972,159 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for production of the panoramic telescope. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Missouri, with an Aug. 31, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-20-D-0127).



Campbellsville Apparel Co., Campbellsville, Ky., has been awarded a maximum $7,709,600 modification (P00012) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-16-D-1083) with four one-year option periods for undershirts and moisture wicking t-shirts. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Kentucky, with a Sept. 7, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.



Cobham Mission System, Davenport, Iowa, has been awarded a maximum $13,028,470 firm-fixed-price contract for oxygen concentrators. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a four-year, two-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Iowa, with an Oct. 6, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPRPA1-20-C-W070).

*Small Business









