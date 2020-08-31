U.S. Space Command continues to make history with senior enlisted leader change of responsibility

Advertisement

After only one week since the historic change of command, U.S. Space Command continued its steady pace of firsts with the command senior enlisted leader change of responsibility Aug. 28, 2020.

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman, who served dual-hatted as the U.S. Space Command and U.S. Space Force CSEL relinquished his responsibilities to Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott H. Stalker.

Prior to arriving at USSPACECOM, Stalker served as the U.S. Cyber Command and National Security Agency CSEL. Throughout his career, Stalker has supported multiple named combat and contingency operations as well as joint deployments globally.

“Master Guns Stalker is a joint leader and a joint warrior,” said USSPACECOM Commander Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, who officiated the ceremony. “We have a new command senior enlisted leader, a Marine, who is solely focused on the readiness and lethality of our joint forces.

“We know our adversaries have reorganized for space, and they have demonstrated their commitment to develop their space capabilities while trying to deny the long-standing U.S. advantage in the space domain,” Dickinson continued. “But, we have a formidable weapon—our joint enlisted corps. Our combat tested warfighters are the foundation of our deterrence.”

During the change of responsibility ceremony, Stalker’s remarks reflected his warfighting ethos.

“I am excited to be here at U.S. Space Command where we not only support the warfighter, but we are the warfighter,” said Stalker, USSPACECOM CSEL. “Together with our allies and partners we will sharpen our warfighting forces in such a way that deters potential adversaries from taking their misguided actions too far.”

During the ceremony, the USSPACOM bid farewell to their first CSEL Towberman.

“Chief Towberman’s leadership, strategic vision, and sound judgement was critical to the establishment of the command,” said Dickinson. “He supported elevating this critical function from a component command to an independent combatant command. From this day forward, Towberman will serve as an adviser to the Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond and Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett. Stalker will lead our joint warfighters and integrate those forces with our allies and partners’ to create a ready, combined force.”

Towberman shared his final thoughts with the audience before the ceremony concluded.

“Our space mission must continue, no matter the challenge. We owe that to our joint forces,” said Towberman. “As I turn my focus to developing trained warfighters for U.S. Space Command, I am excited about the limitless opportunities we have to shape the force of the future. I am grateful I had an opportunity to spend a year with the men and women of USSPACECOM—to learn from them—and now, take those lessons and apply them to the training and readiness of our space professionals.”

USSPACECOM is one of 11 unified commands under the Department of Defense. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the Joint/Combined force and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.









