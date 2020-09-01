Air Force Medical Providers treat COVID-19 patients in Los Angeles hospital ICU

Advertisement

Air Force Staff Sgt. Minh Tran assists a medical team at the Los Angeles County + University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2020. Air Force medical providers were deployed to the hospital in July as part of the Defense Department’s COVID-19 response.











U.S. Air Force Maj. Joanna Jimenez, a critical care nurse assigned to 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., checks a COVID-19 patient for pressure ulcers while working in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles County + University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2020,. Air Force medical providers deployed to the hospital in July as part of the Department of Defense pandemic response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.











U.S. Air Force Maj. Joanna Jimenez, center, a critical care nurse assigned to the 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., discusses with a civilian doctor, left, and a civilian colleague, right, a COVID-19 patient’s treatment at Los Angeles County + University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles Aug. 25, 2020.











U.S. Air Force Maj. Joanna Jimenez, left, a critical care nurse, and Staff Sgt. Minh Tran, right, an ICU medical technician, both assigned to the 60th Medical Group, 60th Air Mobility Wing, from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., prepare to move a COVID-19 patient onto the patient’s side to prevent the development of pressure ulcers during the patient’s stay in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles County + University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2020.











A civilian colleague hugs U.S. Air Force Maj. Joanna Jimenez, center, during a surprise lunch at Los Angeles County + University of Southern California Medical Center, Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2020. The lunch was held to honor Jimenez and Staff Sgt. Minh Tran, left, following what would be one of their final shifts.









