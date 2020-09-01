Pilots, crew bail out of Navy E-2 plane before crash in Virginia

Advertisement

The U.S. Navy said one of its E-2 aircraft crashed the afternoon of Aug. 31 on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but the two pilots and two crew members onboard were able to safely bail out.

The E-2C Hawkeye went down in the vicinity of Wallops Island about 3:50 p.m., Aug. 31 during a training flight, Cmdr. Jennifer Cragg, a public affairs officer with Naval Air Force Atlantic, said in a statement.

The Sailors bailed out of the aircraft safely through the main cabin door. At the time of the crash, the E-2 was conducting a training flight. The pilots and aircrew bailed out of the aircraft using parachutes located in the aircraft. The crew is required to strap on the parachutes when they get aboard the aircraft.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to Cragg, whose statement said reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured.

The E-2 was assigned to the Airborne Command & Control Squadron 120 Fleet Replacement Squadron at Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Cragg said. VAW-120 reports to Airborne Command & Control and Logistics Wing commanded by Capt. Michael France.

She said reports indicate no structures or personnel on the ground were damaged or injured.









