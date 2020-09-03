Eisenhower Hospital bids farewell to the medical providers, support staff of COVID Theater Hospital-1

Advertisement

U.S. Air Force medical providers and support staff assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1 arrive to a farewell ceremony hosted by the staff of Eisenhower Hospital, Rancho Mirage, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020. Supporting COVID-19 response efforts at Eisenhower Hospital since mid-July, the Airmen will redeploy to Travis Air Force Base, Calif. where they will return to duty. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.











Lt. Col. Scott Frye, a physician assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1, addresses the military and civilian medical providers and administrators gathered at a farewell ceremony hosted by the staff of Eisenhower Hospital, Rancho Mirage, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020. Supporting COVID-19 response efforts at Eisenhower Hospital since mid-July, the Airmen will redeploy to Travis Air Force Base, Calif. where they will return to duty. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.











Maj. Pete Traylor, a lead charge nurse with COVID Theater Hospital-1, briefs nurses under his care prior to their dismissal after a farewell ceremony hosted by the appreciative staff of Eisenhower Hospital, Rancho Mirage, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020. Supporting COVID-19 response efforts at Eisenhower Hospital since mid-July, the Airmen will redeploy to Travis Air Force Base, Calif. where they will return to duty. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.











U.S. Air Force Capt. John Fratianni, a registered nurse assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1, receives a token of appreciation from Dr. Charles Coffey, Associate Medical Director of Los Angeles County+University of Southern California Medical Center, during a farewell ceremony at the hospital in Los Angeles, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020. Supporting COVID-19 response efforts at LAC+USC since mid-July, the medical providers and support staff of COVID Theater Hospital-1 will redeploy to Travis Air Force Base, Calif. where they will return to duty. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact