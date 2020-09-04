Headlines – September 4, 2020

Advertisement

News

Defying peace deal, freed Taliban return to battlefield-

A new confidential report concludes that a majority of fighters are resuming their “jihad” to overthrow the U.S.-backed Afghan government.



Efforts ramp up to get Taliban-Afghan peace talks started-

Officials on both sides of Afghanistan’s protracted conflict say efforts are ramping up for the start of negotiations between Afghan representatives and the Taliban while a top U.N. envoy expressed hope Sept. 3 that a formal launch will take place in “the coming days, not the coming weeks.”



Allies, former U.S. officials fear Trump could seek NATO exit in a second term-

President Trump is said to have spoken privately for years about withdrawing from the alliance, a move that critics say would be a major victory for Russia.





Business

Britain moves forward with its own Typhoon radar primed for electronic warfare-

Britain’s Royal Air Force is on course to get its own multi-functional active electronically scanned array radar by the middle of the decade to equip Typhoon combat jets as a result of a £317 million (U.S. $420 million) deal between the Ministry of Defence and industry announced Sept 3.



Poland, Romania tee up helicopter tenders, target 2 percent defense spending-

A number of Eastern European allies aim to maintain their defense expenditures at 2 percent of their respective gross domestic products despite the current economic downturn.





Defense

Nearly half of troops polled support changing names of bases honoring Confederate leaders-

Nearly half of service members surveyed in the latest Military Times Poll favored renaming military bases that honor Confederate leaders and a large majority favored banning Confederate symbols and paraphernalia from all Defense Department locations.



Troops: White nationalism a national security threat equal to ISIS, al-Qaida-

Troops surveyed in the latest Military Times Poll identified white nationalism as a national security threat on par with al Qaeda and the Islamic State Group, and more worrisome than the danger posed by North Korea, Afghanistan or Iraq.



Five military sites chosen for Phase III trial of COVID vaccine candidate-

AstraZeneca is seeking 30,000 volunteers for the trial, which may lead to an effective vaccine by year’s end.



Budget dysfunction threatens delays to U.S. Navy’s Columbia program-

The White House is asking Congress to keep budget chaos from upending the Navy’s plans to begin detailed design and construction work on two Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines, according to a document obtained by Defense News.





Veterans

Hundreds of veterans to receive convalescent plasma in VA test-

The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced plans for randomized testing of 700 veterans on the effectiveness of convalescent plasma in treating COVID-19, amid an open feud between public health agencies on its therapeutic value.



Amid devastated economy, job mentorship crucial for veterans, report finds-

Veterans able to find jobs in an economy devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic will face the continuing problem of “underemployment” in positions unsuited to their skills, according to a new study.









