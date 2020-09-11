Cal Guard aviators attempt helicopter rescue

Advertisement

A California Army National Guard aviation team have a mission brief inside of a CH-47 Chinook Sept. 9, 2020 at the 1106th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group (TASMG) facility in Fresno, Calif. The crew attempted a rescue mission during the Creek Fire in Fresno County but poor visibility altered the mission, forcing them to return home. The Creek Fire continues its massive flareup, engulfing more than 163,000 acres in less than a week. Cal Guard aviators rescued nearly 400 people and 40 animals since the Creek Fire ignited Sept. 4. Shown: Sgt. Justin Castillo and Spc. David Dickstein, Bravo Company, 126th Aviation Regiment; Capt. Juan Carlos De Villa, medical officer, 640th Aviation Support Battalion, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade; Chief Warrant Officers 3 Carlos Castillo (pilot in charge) and Daniel Reyna (pilot), 1106th.















U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officers 3 Carlos Castillo (pilot in charge) and Daniel Reyna (pilot) of the California Army National Guard’s 1106th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group (TASMG) run pre-mission checks aboard a CH-47 Chinook Sept. 9, 2020 at TASMG Fresno, Calif., facility. The crew attempted a rescue mission during the Creek Fire in Fresno County but poor visibility altered the mission, forcing them to return home. The Creek Fire continues its massive flareup, engulfing more than 163,000 acres in less than a week. Cal Guard aviators rescued nearly 400 people and 40 animals since the Creek Fire ignited Sept. 4.















The California Army National Guard’s Sgt. Justin Castillo, Bravo Company, 126th Aviation Regiment, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, secures his CH-47 Chinook Sept. 9, 2020 at the 1106th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group (TASMG) facility in Fresno, Calif., prior to an attempted rescue mission.















The California Army National Guard’s Spc. David Dickstein of Bravo Company, 126th Aviation Regiment, 40th Combat Aviation Brigade, checks his CH-47 Chinook as it lands at the 1106th Theater Aviation Support Maintenance Group (TASMG) facility in Fresno, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020. Cal Guard aviators have successfully and unsuccessfully attempted rescue missions in the Creek Fire since it ignited Sept. 4.









