Headlines – September 11, 2020

News

Taliban say peace talks with Afghan team to start Saturday-

The long-awaited peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government’s negotiating team are to begin on Saturday in the Gulf Arab state of Qatar, the Taliban and Qatar’s foreign ministry said Sept. 10.





Business

Helo drone maker unveils new electric aircraft for maritime, covert missions-

Unmanned helicopter maker Steadicopter has created two new models of its rotary unmanned aerial vehicles that use quieter electric engines and can perform maritime and covert missions.



Israel’s Controp to supply electro-optics for Vietnamese border guard-

Vietnam has selected Israeli company Controp to supply its border guard with surveillance and observation systems for new ships built in Vietnam and India, the company announced Sept. 8.





Defense

Trump administration is considering moving U.S. Africa Command. It won’t be cheap or easy-

The Trump administration’s effort to relocate the U.S. military headquarters that oversees operations in Africa could cost at least $1 billion and create new diplomatic and logistical challenges, according to current and former defense officials.



AI’s dogfight triumph a step toward human-machine teaming-

Human fighter pilots, your jobs are safe for now.



International militaries reveal interest in U.S. Army’s Future Vertical Lift program-

The U.S. Army’s Future Vertical Lift program is getting “significant” levels of attention from militaries around the globe, eight of which have already sent letters of interest to the service, the head of the FVL program said Sept. 10.



Navy planning unmanned ‘fleet battle problem’ for next year-

The U.S. Navy’s nascent array of unmanned surface, undersea and airborne vehicles will be put to the test early next year in an exercise that seeks to ascertain where the emerging capabilities stand.



U.S. Navy’s long-delayed plan for its future force is nearing the finish line … sort of-

More than two years after the U.S. Navy publicly announced its plan for a new assessment of what its future force should look like, the product of no fewer than three iterations will soon be briefed to the defense secretary, a senior Defense Department official said Sept. 10.



Calling all pilots! Corps to give up to $210,000 for Marine pilots to re-up-

The Marine Corps will give out an aviation bonus of up to $210,000 for select pilots willing to extend their service commitment by up to six years, according to a new administrative message.





Veterans

Will major veterans suicide prevention legislation pass this year, or get stalled by political fights?-

The future of major legislation on veterans suicide prevention policy in Congress remains unsettled for now despite claims of a breakthrough this week from Senate leaders and pleas from veterans advocates to pass something on the issue as soon as possible.









