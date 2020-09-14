Advertisement

U.S. Navy

WR Systems Ltd., Fairfax, Va., is awarded a $490,500,000 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, performance based contract with provisions for cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders. The contract is for maritime position, navigation and timing systems in-service engineering and technical support services. This contract includes a five-year ordering period with a total potential contract value of $490,500,000. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (98 percent); San Diego, Calif., (1 percent); and Groton, Conn., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. The contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Command e-Commerce Central website, with two timely offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity (N65236-20-D-8024).



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, N.Y., is awarded a $28,508,412 cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0340) against basic ordering agreement N000019-19-G-0029. This order provides non-recurring and recurring engineering support associated with software and hardware development for Phase I integration of the Digital Magnetic Anomaly Detection sensor into the MH-60R aircraft. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., (66 percent); and Montreal, Canada (34 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of 3,020,159 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $9,049,721 modification (P00004) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0571 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This modification provides labor, engineering change order planning, installation and site support activities to operate the Cameri Regional Modification, Repair, Overhaul and Upgrade facility for F-35 aircraft for the government of Italy. Work will be performed in Cameri, Italy (85 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Non-Department of Defense funds in the amount of $9,049,721 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Eastern Research Group Inc., Chantilly, Va., is awarded an $8,997,911 cost-plus-fixed-fee bridge contract for analytical engineering and technical support services. Work will be performed in Indian Head, Md., and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $623,741 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N00174-20-C-0012).



American Apparel Inc.,* Selma, Ala., is awarded a $7,260,212 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of up to a maximum of 70,200 marine corps tropical combat uniforms. Work will be performed in Selma, Ala., and is expected to be complete by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,201,631 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award and funds will expire at the end of fiscal 2020. This contract was competitively procured via the official contract opportunities website beta.SAM.gov, with one offer received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-20-D-1690).





U.S. Army

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises III LLC, Williamsburg, Va., was awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide maintenance and repair of real property and minor construction work for the Fort Lee military installation. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 10, 2025. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity (W91QF5-20-D-0001).



Guyco Inc., Lampasas, Texas, was awarded a $65,705,000 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of Hammerhead Barracks at Fort Hood. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Hood, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 4, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $65,705,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-20-C-0034).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Owego, N.Y., was awarded an $18,998,690 fixed-price-incentive contract for the Modernized-Radar Frequency Interferometer. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Owego, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Army); and 2020 Foreign Military Sales (Qatar) funds in the amount of $18,998,690 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-F-0414).



Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded an $18,065,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging of the Morehead City Harbor federal navigation channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Morehead City, N.C., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2021. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $18,065,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, N.C., is the contracting activity (W912PM-20-C-0022).



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. LLC, Oak Brook, Ill., was awarded a $15,494,310 firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline dredging and channel improvement. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Freeport, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 18, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil construction and non-federal 96X8862 funds in the amount of $15,494,310 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-20-C-0034).



SGJV LLC,* Virginia Beach, Va., was awarded a $14,947,159 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a new fueling facility at Columbus Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Columbus, Miss., with an estimated completion date of July 6, 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $14,947,159 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-20-C-0027).



Stantec Consulting Service Inc., Fenton, Mo., was awarded a $12,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for civil works design. Bids were solicited via the internet with ten received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 10, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912P9-20-D-0017).



Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Mass., was awarded a $9,842,441 modification (P00055) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0070 for air traffic navigation integration and coordination services. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 24, 2021. No funds were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded an $8,520,938 modification (000194) to contract W31P4Q-18-A-0011 for converged infrastructure engineering support for operational intelligence. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 10, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $8,520,938 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Boulder, Colo., was awarded an $8,000,000 modification (P00094) to contract W9113M-12-C-0055 for engineering services support for the Joint Tactical Ground Station. Work will be performed in Boulder, Colo., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $810,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Battistella S.p.A., Pordenone, Italy (FA5682-20-D-0001); Eiffage Infraestructuras SA, Sevilla, Spain (FA5682-20-D-0003); Ganter Interior GmbH, Waldkirch, Germany (FA5682-20-D-0004); and JV SKE Italy 2012, Vicenza, Italy (FA5682-20-D-0002), have collectively been awarded an estimated $96,000,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award construction contract. This contract provides for a broad range of design-build, sustainment, maintenance, repair, alteration, renovation and minor construction projects to include residential and commercial work for Aviano Air Base, Italy, as well as supporting installations throughout Italy. Work will be performed primarily at Aviano Air Base, and geographically separated units in Italy and is expected to be completed by Sept. 10, 2025. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition and 12 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,500 are being obligated to each awardee at the time of the award. The 31st Contracting Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, is the contracting activity.



A-Tech Corp., doing business as Applied Technology Associates, Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a $17,663,490 other transaction prototype project agreement. The purpose of the agreement is to obtain a ground-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) prototype for the purpose of fixed-site Air Force Air Base Air Defense against Group 1 and Group 2 unmanned aerospace system (UAS) threats. The objective of the Directed Energy Counter-UAS prototype effort is to develop, assemble, and ultimately test a prototype DEW in an operationally relevant environment. This prototype effort will be divided into two phases, with Phase 2 being an option. Phase 1 consists of prototype design, assembly and contractor test. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 10, 2021. This award is the result of competitive procedures under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Consortium Initiative umbrella agreement FA8604-19-9-4050. A two-step solicitation was issued; 13 white papers and eight proposals were received. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $17,600,106; and fiscal 2020 RDT&E funds in the amount of $63,384 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8604-19-9-4050).





Defense Logistics Agency

Benco Dental Supply Co., Pittston, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $32,860,940 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for pharmaceutical products. This was a competitive acquisition with 16 offers received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. Location of performance is Pennsylvania, with a Sept. 10, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 warstopper funds. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (SPE2D0-20-D-0015).



General Electric Aviation, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $32,522,610 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to overhaul F108 engines. This was a limited source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are Ohio and Canada, with a Sept. 10, 2021, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense appropriated funds and working capital funds. The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., is the contracting activity (SPE4AX-20-D-9005).



Rohr Inc., doing business as Collins Aerospace, Chula Vista, Calif., has been awarded a $24,100,000 modification (P00003) to five-year, firm-fixed-price contract SPE4AX-18-D-9403 with one five-year option period for additional aviation-related spare parts and related services. This modification increases the base contract from $576,000 to $24,676,000. Location of performance is California, with an April 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., is the contracting activity.



Navistar Defense LLC, Melrose Park, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $12,229,316 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for pneumatic wheel tires. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Illinois and Ohio, with a Sept. 11, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 Army working capital funds. The Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., is the contracting activity (SPRDL1-20-D-0015).





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $22,152,476 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a research project for the Secure Advanced Framework for Simulation and Modeling (SAFE-SiM) program. SAFE-SiM seeks to build a government owned and controlled, faster-than-real time modeling and simulation environment. This capability would enable rapid analysis supporting senior-level decisions for concept of operations development, force structure composition, resource allocation and targeted technology insertion. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., (23 percent); Arlington, Texas (25 percent); Round Rock, Texas (18 percent); Camden, N.J., (13 percent); Chantilly, Va., (8 percent); Culver City, Calif., (7 percent); and Clifton Park, N.Y., (6 percent), with an expected completion date of September 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,275,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition in which 10 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0145).





Defense Health Agency

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va., was awarded a $9,125,494.37 firm-fixed-price contract modification exercising Option Period Four on previously awarded task order HT0011-16-F-0011 for integrated professional services across the Military Health System (MHS). The underlying task order provides professional services to allow robust performance management and continuous process improvement support to maintain the MHS as a high-reliability organization. The exercised option includes additional strategic communications services valued at $457,791.30 for this current option period and supports communication and coordination with the Military Treatment Facilities through the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). This includes maintenance of the CMO website and increased support for the CMO office coordination, in addition to more frequent pushed messages and product development. This option will render continued execution of multiple work streams inherent to this contract with 54 deliverables that will unite the Services and the Defense Health Agency together as an integrated system. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,125,494.37 are obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.



Optum Health Care Solutions LLC, Eden Prairie, Minn., was awarded an $8,489,105.00 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract HT0011-17-C-0017 for Nurse Advice Line support services. The modification provides for additional resources to support a surge in the Nurse Advice Line due to significant increases in call volumes during the months of March, April and May 2020. At the onset of the pandemic in March, the demand for healthcare outpaced the capacity of the health system resulting in a rapid influx of calls into the Nurse Advice Line. Fiscal 2020 COVID-19 funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small Business









