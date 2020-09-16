Advertisement

Defense Logistics Agency

Espey Manufacturing and Electronics Corp.,* Saratoga Springs, N.Y., (SPRWA1-20-D-0021); Communications & Power Industries LLC, Beverly, Mass., (SPRWA1-20-D-0022); Crane Electronics Inc., Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (SPRWA1-20-D-0023); SC Electronics Inc.,* Azle, Texas (SPRWA1-20-D-0024); and Dave’s Engineering LLC, doing business as DE Design Works,* Chesterfield, Mo., (SPRWA1-20-D-0025), are sharing an estimated $400,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPRWA1-19-R-0007 for design and production of low voltage to high voltage power supplies. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. These are five-year base contracts with one five-year option period. Locations of performance are New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas and Missouri, with a Sept. 14, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Warner Robins, Ga.

L3Harris Technologies, Amityville, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $52,977,415 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Band 4-8 countermeasure receivers for B-1B aircraft. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a Sept. 14, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Warner Robins, Ga., (SPRWA1-20-D-0011).

ZOLL Medical Corp., Chelmsford, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $38,555,900 modification (P00002) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE2D1-19-D-0035) with four one-year option periods for dual-aeromedical certified defibrillators and accessories. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a Sept. 19, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Department of Health Affairs. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a maximum $19,999,999 firm-fixed-price, undefinitized, definite-delivery/definite-quantity delivery order (SPRPA1-20-F-0012) against five-year basic ordering agreement SPE4A1-15-G-0001 for F-15 wing support. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 30-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Missouri, with a May 21, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.





U.S. Army

Accura Engineering and Consulting Services,* Atlanta, Ga., (W912PL-20-D-0047); CES Consulting LLC,* Dulles, Va., (W912PL-20-D-0048); APSI Construction Management,* Irvine, Calif., (W912PL-20-D-0049); and HFS Co.,* San Antonio, Texas (W912PL-20-D-0050), will compete for each order of the $180,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction phase services to support the southern border of the U.S. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity.

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded a $37,070,079 firm-fixed-price contract for field service representatives in support of the T700 Series Engine program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-D-0069).

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Wash., was awarded a $13,200,000 modification (P00004) to contract W912PL-18-C-0042 for dredging. Work will be performed in Ventura, California, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 13, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $13,200,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity.

System Studies & Simulation Inc., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $9,185,564 modification (000436) to contract W31P4Q-09-A-0019 for precision fires rocket and missile systems project office general engineering and technical support. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 other procurement (Army); 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army); and 2020 and operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $9,185,564 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

RDZM LLC., Arlington, Va., was awarded an $8,802,640 modification (P00007) to contract W15QKN-19-C-0032 for engineering and manufacturing development, low rate initial production, and full rate production of the 40mm HV HEDP-AB XM1176 cartridge. Work will be performed in Middletown, Iowa; and Stafford, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $8,802,640 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.

Shearwater Mission Support LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $7,324,556 modification (P00016) to contract W911S8-18-D-0018 for installation support services at Yuma Proving Ground. Work will be performed at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2023. U.S. Army 418th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

Marvin Engineering Co. Inc., Inglewood, Calif., is awarded a $132,481,869 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the production and delivery of a maximum quantity of 1,339 BRU-32B/A ejector unit rack assemblies and a maximum quantity of 1,056 LAU-127E/A guided missile launchers in support of the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G series aircraft. Work will be performed in Inglewood, Calif., and is expected to be completed in September 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0011).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $54,477,181 firm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0256) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order procures 3,754 interim spare parts and provides support for the repair and maintenance of the CH-53K low rate initial production aircraft configuration. Work will be performed in Quebec, Canada (7.08 percent); Jupiter, Fla., (6.4 percent); Rome, N.Y., (4.56 percent); Bridgeport, W.Va., (4.26 percent); Jackson, Miss., (4.19 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (3.9 percent); Erie, Penn., (3.72 percent); Vergennes, Vt., (3.22 percent); Blacksburg, Va., (3.17 percent); Springfield, N.J., (2.97 percent); Hialeah, Fla., (2.85 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (2.62 percent); Magnolia, Ark., (2.53 percent); Atlanta, Ga., (2.38 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (2.3 percent); Irvine, Calif., (2.27 percent); Vancouver, Wash., (1.88 percent); Costa Mesa, Calif., (1.84 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (1.75 percent); New Port Richey, Fla., (1.75 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (1.75 percent); Santa Clarita, Calif., (1.65 percent); Naples, Fla., (1.62 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (1.57 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (1.57 percent); Minden, Neb., (1.52 percent); Ronkonkoma, N.Y., (1.44 percent); Boylston, Mass., (1.23 percent); Newington, Conn., (1.14 percent); Shelton, Conn., (1.14 percent); Chalfont, Penn., (1 percent); Sylmar, Calif., (1 percent); Berlin, Conn., (1.03 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (15.96 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.74 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $54,477,181 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

RQ Construction, Carlsbad, Calif., is being awarded a $38,218,250 firm-fixed-price task order (N40085-20-F-6501) under a multiple award construction contract for the construction of Hurricane Florence recovery projects located at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C. This task order provides replacements for facilities damaged during Hurricane Florence and entails two projects. The Marine Corps Special Operations Command Individual Training Course Team Facility replacement project constructs an academic instruction facility containing single-story steel frame buildings with brick veneer over metal studs and standing seam metal roofs. The Weapons Training Battalion (WTBN) Headquarters replacement project constructs a low-rise steel frame headquarters facility for WTBN with reinforced concrete masonry unit with reinforced masonry walls, brick veneer, reinforced concrete floors, and standing seam metal roof. Work will be performed in Camp Lejeune, N.C., and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $38,218,250 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with five proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0034).

L-3 Communications Cincinnati Electronics Corp., Mason, Ohio, is awarded a $37,063,645 firm-fixed-priced, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of up to 163 M36E-T1 Thermal Sight Systems, spares, special tools and test equipment, new equipment training and manuals, M36E-3 conversions, associated non-recurring engineering and assault amphibious vehicle filter windows. Work will be performed in Mason, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) revolving funds in the amount of $6,001,603, under Taipei Economic Cultural Representative Office FMS case TW-P-SEQ, will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award; the funds do not have an expiration date. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 U.S. Code § 2304(c) (1). Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-20-D-0005).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $33,912,603 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6327 to exercise options for engineering support services, depot support services and other direct costs for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare Increment One Block One Systems. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) (63 percent); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) (37 percent) funding in the amount of $4,471,479 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Prism Maritime LLC,* Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a not to exceed $18,543,455 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task order provisions for hardware items and engineering services in support of Combat Systems Interface and Steering Control Systems currently installed on the following ship classes: aircraft carrier, nuclear powered; landing ship, dock; amphibious transport dock; and multi-purpose amphibious assault ship. The supplies under this contract will support an integral part of Combat Systems Interface and Steering Control Systems installed on numerous ship platforms in the Navy. This requirement is for specialized supplies that only Prism Maritime LLC can support. Prism Maritime LLC, as the original equipment manufacturer, is the sole designer and fabricator of this equipment, and as such, possesses the proprietary technical data necessary to manufacture and provide maintenance for this specialized equipment. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Va., (85 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (5 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (5 percent); San Diego, Calif., (3 percent); and Norfolk, Va., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,269,436 ($500 minimum guarantee) will be obligated at time of award via an individual task order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c) (1), this contract was not competitively procured; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4038).

GE Aviation Systems LLC, Sterling, Va., is being awarded a not-to-exceed $9,927,624 contract action for the evaluation and repair and/or modification of marine propellers used on Landing Craft Air Cushion vehicles. This contract includes a 27-month base period with an additional 180-day option, which if exercised, will bring the contract value to $19,240,816. Work will be performed in Sterling, Va., (80 percent); and the United Kingdom (20 percent). Work is expected to be completed by November 2022. If all options are exercised, work will be completed by May 2023. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,481,906 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One source was solicited for this non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304(C)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-20-C-CA04).

Progeny Systems Corp.,* Manassas, Va., is awarded an $8,607,236 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5213 to exercise an option for engineering services and hardware systems in support of the Undersea Warfare Decision Support Systems Command and Control program. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (79 percent); Norfolk, Va., (11 percent); Keyport, Wash., (8 percent; Charleroi, Penn., (1 percent); and San Diego, Calif., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) (48 percent; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (40 percent); fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) (9 percent); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) (3 percent) funding in the amount of $690,636 will be obligated at time of award, of which, $668,225 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the exception 15 U.S. Code 638 (r) (4), Small Business Innovation Research Phase III. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Bethpage, N.Y., is awarded an $8,079,018 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6311 to exercise an option for the production of Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Surface-to-Surface Missile Module (SSMM). The modification authorizes the production of one SSMM unit. The SSMM is a Longbow Hellfire missile that will be added to the surface warfare mission module aboard the LCS. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., (80 percent); Bethpage, N.Y., (18 percent); and Hollywood, Md., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,079,018 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Seed Innovations LLC, Monument, Colo., has been awarded an $18,509,050 firm-fixed-price task order for the Chief Data Office’s platform services. This award was made from the LevelUP Development Security Operations basic ordering agreement FA8307-20-G-0049. The work to be conducted includes subject matter expert support of the enterprise Data-as-a-Service platform. Work will be performed in the Washington, D.C., area, and is expected to be completed Sept. 23, 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,598,093 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force District of Washington, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA7014-20-F-0205).

Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $15,576,708 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00007) to contract FA870-18-C-0058 for protected forward communications preliminary design review, hardware and software. The contract modification provides for additional design, development, and testing of a communications waveform prototype suitable for a rotary platform to support ground-to-helicopter, helicopter-to-airborne platform, and helicopter-to-long range relay communication which expands upon the existing research and development under the contract. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed Sept. 15, 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,225,617 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $26,751,332. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity.

PAR Government Systems Corp., Rome, N.Y., has been awarded a $9,876,944 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for directional airborne networks for contested environments, hardware and software. This contract provides for development of an interference emulation suite (IES). The IES will provide the ability for links and networks to be stressed by a variety of interference types, from simple narrow band sources to protocol-aware interferers. Work will be performed in Rome, N.Y., and is expected to be completed September 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $89,052 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-20-C-1021).

CYMSTAR LLC, Broken Arrow, Okla., has been awarded a $9,449,995 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract action delivery order for an E-4B configured training system. This effort supports the urgent need for a full motion Federal Aviation Administration certified level C or better weapon system trainer and necessary support activities. Work will be performed in Broken Arrow, Okla., and is expected to be completed by April 1, 2022. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,514,596 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8621-20-F-6264).





U.S. Special Operations Command

Indigo Ridge Farms LLC, Quicksburg, Va., was awarded a $10,465,942 maximum indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92239-20-D-0004) for caprines and fermented alafalfa haylage (feed) to support medical training at the Joint Special Operations Medical Training Center, Fort Bragg, N.C., and other subordinate units. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $62,192 are being obligated at the time of award. The period of performance is a base ordering period of 12 months with four additional 12-month ordering periods. The five-year ordering period ends in September 2025. The contract was awarded competitively with two proposals received. U.S. Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, N.C., is the contracting activity.





Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

The University of Southern California, Marina del Rey, Calif., was awarded an $8,388,215 cost reimbursement contract for a research project under the Open Programmable Secure 5G (OPS-5G) program. The OPS-5G program creates open source software and systems enabling secure 5G and subsequent mobile networks such as 6G. Work will be performed in Marina del Rey, Calif.; Monroe, La.; and Newark, N.J., with an expected completion date of September 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $962,297 is being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement and 40 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0157).

* Small business









