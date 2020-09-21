Advertisement

Defense Logistics Agency

EFS Ebrex Sarl, Genève, Switzerland, has been awarded a maximum $250,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE300-17-R-0016 for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are throughout the U.S., Europe and North Africa, with a Sept. 15, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-20-D-4064). (Awarded Sept. 16, 2020)

Theodor Wille Intertrade GbmH, Zug, Switzerland, has been awarded a maximum $220,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE300-17-R-0016 for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are throughout the U.S. and Europe, with a Sept. 10, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-20-D-4065). (Awarded Sept. 11, 2020)

Federal Prison Industries, Inc.,** Washington, D.C., has been awarded a $39,270,400 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for Molle 4000 rucksack carriers. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Washington, D.C., North Carolina and South Carolina, with a Dec. 17, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-20-D-F065).

Zimmer, Warsaw, Ind., has been awarded a maximum $36,322,721 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for numerous pharmaceutical products. This was a competitive acquisition with 17 responses received. This is a nine-month base contract with eight one-year option periods and one 15-month option period. Location of performance is Indiana, with a June 26, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Warstopper funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D0-20-D-0017).

EFS Ebrex Sarl, Genève, Switzerland, has been awarded a maximum $22,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE300-17-R-0016 for full-line food distribution. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are throughout the U.S., Europe and West Africa, with a Sept. 15, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE300-20-D-4067). (Awarded Sept. 16, 2020).

L3Harris Technologies Inc., North Amityville, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $21,685,177 firm-fixed-price contract for P-8 aircraft sonobouy rotary launchers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year, six-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a March 18, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Navy, Australia, South Korea, Norway, New Zealand and United Kingdom. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 Navy working capital funds; and Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPRPA1-20-C-V024).

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Akron, Ohio, (SPE7LX-20-D-0215, $20,937,847); and Michelin North America Inc., Greenville, South Carolina, (SPE7LX-20-D-0214, $9,811,994), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price requirements contract under solicitation SPE7LX-20-R-0159 for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle tires. These were competitive acquisitions with two responses received. These are four-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Ohio and South Carolina, with a Sept. 17, 2024, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio.

OJH Services Inc., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $16,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for medical and surgical supplies. This was a competitive acquisition with 63 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Texas, with a Sept. 16, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-20-D-0022).

Transhield Inc., Elkhart, Ind., has been awarded a maximum $7,705,846 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for tarpaulins and fitted vehicular covers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is Indiana, with a Sept. 18, 2023, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-20-D-0218).





U.S. Navy

Harper Construction Co. Inc., San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $96,492,383 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-5462) under a multiple award construction contract for the design and construction of Michelson Mission Systems Integration Laboratory at Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, Calif. The work to be performed provides for the design and construction of the Michelson Mission System Integration Laboratory project, which includes the construction of a new building and adjacent vehicle parking lot. The facility will consolidate functions performed in several existing buildings that were damaged by the July 2019 earthquakes. The building will be a consolidated mission system integration laboratory for research, development, testing and evaluation. The options, if exercised, provide for extended contractor warranty, electronic security system requirements and physical security equipment. The planned modifications, if issued, provide for furniture, fixtures and equipment. The task order also contains five unexercised options and two planned modifications, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $99,206,940. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, California, and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $96,492,383 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-18-D-5853). (Awarded Sept. 17, 2020)

Hiller Measurements Inc.,* Austin, Texas (N64267-20-D-0039); Logisys Technical Services Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., (N64267-20-D-0042); and Artisan Electronics Inc.,* Odon, Ind., (N64267-20-D-0043), are awarded a $66,300,000 combined firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract with a minimum of award of $1000 each for the Marine Corps Automatic Test Systems program. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) funding in the amount of $3,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work is expected to be completed at each awardees facility (Hiller Measurements, Dripping Springs, Texas; Artisan Electronics, Odon, Ind.; and Logisys Technical Services Inc., Huntsville, Ala.) according to each individual delivery order and is expected be completed by September 2025. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with 10 offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Goodrich Corp., Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $64,183,265 combination firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacture of surface ship sonar domes to support ship classes DDG-51, CG-47, and FFG-7 antisubmarine warfare requirements. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (82 percent); and the governments of Taiwan (11 percent); Egypt (3 percent); Japan (3 percent); and Spain (1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., and is expected to be completed by September, 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2027. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (49%); FMS (27%); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (24%) funding in the amount of $6,195,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively awarded in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N00164-20-D-GP57).

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $60,484,968 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5431 to exercise options for design agent and engineering support services for the Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) MK-31 Guided Missile Weapon System improvement program. The MK-31 RAM Guided Missile Weapon System is a cooperative development and production program conducted jointly by the U.S. and the Federal Republic of Germany under memoranda of understanding. The support procured under contract N00024-18-C-5431 is required to maintain current weapon system capability as well as resolve issues through design, systems, software maintenance, reliability, maintainability, quality assurance and logistics engineering services. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., (99 percent); and Louisville, Ky., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (47 percent); non-Foreign Military Sales, German (17 percent); fiscal 2017 (12 percent) and 2018 (9 percent) shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) (8 percent); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (5 percent); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) (1 percent); and fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (1 percent) funding in the amount of $4,260,151 will be obligated at time of award, of which funds in the amount of $2,046,931 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured under the exception 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4), International Agreement. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Orbis Sibro Inc., Mount Pleasant, S.C., (N39040-18-D-0003); Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Va., (N39040-18-D-0004); Delphinus Engineering, Eddystone, Penn., (N39040-18-D-0005); and Oceaneering International, Chesapeake, Va., (N39040-18-D-0006), are awarded a combined cumulative $54,535,105 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award modification to exercise Option Period Two to provide non-nuclear production support for Naval submarine projects/repairs. The services under these contracts cover marine electrician, industrial fire watch/laborer, marine pipefitter, outside marine machinist, marine painter, weight handler, marine ship fitter, shipwright, welder, sheet metal, marine insulator, abrasive blaster, deck tile setter, and sound tile setter for upcoming submarine availabilities. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by October 2021. No funding is being obligated at time of award. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Md., was awarded a $52,157,824 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00046) to previously awarded and announced contract N00030-17-C-0001 to provide services for the U.S. and United Kingdom Trident II D5 strategic weapon system programs, U.S. Guided Missile Submarine (SSGN) attack weapon systems, nuclear weapon surety, and future concepts. Work will be performed at Rockville, Md., (60.4 percent); Washington, D.C. (18 percent); St. Mary’s, Ga., (5 percent); Silverdale, Wash., (3 percent); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.3 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (1.3 percent); Portsmouth, Va., (1.3 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (1.3 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (0.7 percent); Mechanicsburg, Penn., (0.7 percent); Wexford, Penn., (0.7 percent); Groton, Conn., (0.3 percent); Miami, Fla., (0.3 percent); Ocala, Fla., (0.3 percent); Rockledge, Fla., (0.3 percent); Clarksburg, Md., (0.3 percent); Columbia, Md., (0.3 percent); Frederick, Md., (0.3 percent); Gaithersburg, Md., (0.3 percent); Ijamsville, Md., (0.3 percent); Middletown, Md., (0.3 percent); North Potomac, Md., (0.3 percent); Olney, Md., (0.3 percent); Jenison, Mich., (0.3 percent); Winston Salem, N.C., (0.3 percent); Hudson, N.H., (0.3 percent); Buffalo, N.Y., (0.3 percent); Valatie, N.Y., (0.3 percent); Plain City, Ohio (0.3 percent); Downingtown, Penn., (0.3 percent); Franklin, Tenn., (0.3 percent); and Plano, Texas (0.3 percent), with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $40,214,390; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $11,943,434 will be obligated. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source acquisition in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and (4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00030-17-C-0001).

Ocean Ships Inc., Houston, Texas (N32205-17-C-3100) is awarded a $48,441,377 modification for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract to exercise a one-year option period for the operation and maintenance of six oceanographic survey ships (T-AGS 60) and the navigation test support ship USNS Waters (T-AGS 45) in support of the Navy. This contract includes a one-year base period, four one-year option periods, and one six-month option period. Work for this option period will be performed at sea world-wide, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $48,441,377 are obligated and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was issued on an other than full and open competition basis. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N32205-17-C-3100).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $20,019,391 delivery order N00383-20-F-0QW0 under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029 for the procurement of five infrared receivers and four control processors in support of the F/A-18 Infrared Search and Track System. All work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and work will be completed by December 2023. Aircraft procurement funds (Navy) in the full amount of $20,019,391 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $10,729,836 contract modification (P00027) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N61340-17-C-0014. This modification procures initial spare parts, aircraft common equipment and aerial refueling equipment in support of the E-2D Hawkeye Integrated Training System suite of flight and maintenance trainer devices. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (95 percent); and Point Mugu, Calif., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,198,491; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,531,345 will be obligated at time of award, $1,198,491 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Va., is awarded an $8,555,702 firm-fixed-price contract (N32205-20-C-4048) for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of the cable laying, repair ship USNS Zeus (T-ARC 7). The $8,555,702 consists of the amounts listed in the following areas: Category “A” work item costs, additional government requirement, other direct costs and the general and administrative costs. Work will include the furnishing of general services, structural repairs, ships service diesel generator repair and maintenance, switchboard cleaning, ship’s whistle repair, repair vent and drain piping, port cable drum and shoe brakes replacement, shower stall replacement, repair fiber and Ethernet cable runs, galley crew and office laundry duct cleaning and rebalancing. The contract includes eight options which, if exercised, would bring the total contract value to $9,456,252. Fiscal 2021 capital working funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,555,702 will be obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 13, 2021. This contract was competitively procured, with proposals solicited via the beta.sam.gov website and five offers were received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N32205-20-C-4084).

I.E.-Pacific Inc.,* Escondido, Calif., is being awarded an $8,261,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N62473-20-F-5233) under a multiple award construction contract for boiler plant repairs onboard Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, California. The work to be performed provides for the repair and seismic improvement of Steam Plant 4 Boiler Building 14530. The scope of work includes repair and seismic upgrade of the building structure, as well as repair by replacement of various facility systems due to the severity of the interior and exterior damage. Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, Calif., and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,261,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-17-D-4637).





U.S. Army

New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, N.M., was awarded a $92,870,000 cost-no-fee contract to support the information operations, vulnerability/survivability assessment and analysis. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 17, 2030. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-20-D-0001).

BAE, Kingsport, Tennessee, was awarded a $91,919,386 modification (P00004) to contract W52P1J-19-D-0074 for the production and delivery of explosives. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2023. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity.

ACC Construction Co. Inc., Augusta, Ga., was awarded a $24,885,638 firm-fixed-price contract to construct training, shower and locker space. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at Fort Bragg, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 21, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $24,885,638 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, N.C., is the contracting activity (W912PM-20-C-0031).

ITES Venture LLC,* Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $21,698,218 firm-fixed-price contract to provide support services for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command and the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence. Bids were solicited via the internet with 26 received. Work will be performed at Fort Rucker, Ala., Fort Eustis, Va., and Fort Huachuca, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2020. Fiscal 2020 through 2024 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $21,698,218 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity (W911S7-20-F-0425).

Lynxnett LLC, Suffolk, Va., was awarded a $19,131,298 hybrid (firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials) contract for support of the operations and maintenance of the command and control and infrastructure operations for U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. V Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $18,091,660 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W50NH9-20-C-0016).

Lewis Machine and Tool, Eldridge, Iowa, was awarded a $17,031,520.00 firm-fixed-price contract to order M203/M203A2 grenade launchers and spare parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 18, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0107).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $14,305,952 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for receipt, inspection, diagnosis, repair, testing, storage, issue and unique identification marking to parts for the M1A1/M1A2 Abrams tank, M2A3/M3A3 Bradley fighting vehicle and the M104 Wolverine platforms. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fort Hood, Texas, Anniston, Ala., Sterling Heights, Mich., and Tallahassee, Fla., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 Army working capital funds in the amount of $14,305,952 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity W56HZV-20-C-0216).

D. Wheatley Enterprises Inc.,* Belcamp, Md., was awarded an $11,500,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to procure modular-powered air-purifying respirator systems and spare components. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 17, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911SR-20-D-0006).

Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded an $11,143,240 firm-fixed-price contract for beach nourishment. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Bethany Beach, Del., with an estimated completion date of March 18, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $11,143,240 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-20-C-0045).

Koontz Electric Co., Morrilton, Ark., was awarded a $7,828,828 firm-fixed-price contract for the installation of transformers at Fort Peck Dam, Montana. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fort Peck, Mont., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 4, 2022. Fiscal 2020 Western Area Power Administration funds in the amount of $7,828,828 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-20-C-0045).

SSI Technology,* Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $7,181,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide auxiliary power units for sustainment of the M88 Tank Recovery Vehicle fleet. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0106).





U.S. Air Force

One Network Enterprises Inc., Dallas, Texas, has been awarded a $61,861,916 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the item master logistics capability initiative. This contract provides for commercial off-the-shelf software licenses and related technical support services. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed September 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,833,576 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8770-20-D-0004).

Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Miss., has been awarded an estimated $56,808,158 modification (P00056) to exercise the option on contract FA3002-14-C-0013 for support of T-1, T-6, and T-38 undergraduate pilot training. Work will be performed at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.

Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired Inc., West Allis, Wisc., has been awarded a $12,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for a contractor-operated civil engineering supply store at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Work is expected to be completed Oct. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,400,000 will be obligated during the first base year. The 30th Contracting Squadron, Vandenberg AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA4610-20-P0070).

University of Dayton Research Institute, Dayton, Ohio, has been awarded an $11,499,335, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00037) to contract FA8650-18-C-2808 for Air-Launched Small Unmanned Air Systems (SUAS) services development, including pre-launch, launch and post-launch command and control, system integration, capability development and flight testing to provide additional warfighter capability through air-launched off-board operations. This modification is for within-scope effort for development and integrating autonomy, cooperative control and pointing, navigation and tracking activities, system integration and expansion of SUAS capability development and field testing. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed March 1, 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $26,499,215. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, Madison, Miss., has been awarded a $7,800,476 modification (P00021) to exercise an option on contract FA3010-18-C-0007 for full food services. Work will be performed at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount will be obligated when they become available. The 81st Contracting Squadron, Keesler AFB, Miss., is the contracting activity.





Defense Health Agency

SPN Solutions Inc., Tyson Corner, Va., was awarded a $48,831,385 firm-fixed-price contract (HT0014-20-C-0012), for an information management and information technology (IM/IT) initiative that will provide both existing and ongoing comprehensive support to nine task areas: application and web development support services, data center operations support services, IT help desk end user device support services, information assurance support services, network operations support services, telecommunications support services, interagency support, clinical informatics support services and information business operations. The contractor will perform IM/IT related services to support the IT department at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Md. This contract was a competitive acquisition with 43 proposals received. The base period of performance is Sept. 30, 2020, through April 30, 2021, and two 12 month options. The base year will be funded by fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds. The Defense Health Agency, Contract Operations Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 11, 2020)

*Small business

**Mandatory source









