Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $2,239,707,532 fixed-price-incentive, firm-target contract for the Small Diameter Bomb Increment I weapon program. This contract provides for a guaranteed minimum Lot 15 award and a five-year ordering period for Small Diameter Bomb Increment I, focused lethality munition, containers and carriages for the Department of Defense and Foreign Military Sales partner nations. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be complete by September 2027. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Australia, Belgium, Israel, Japan, Korea, Netherlands and Norway. This award is result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2018, 2019, and 2020 missile procurement funds in the amount of $247,508,960 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8672-20-D-0001).



LATA-CTI Environmental Services LLC, Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a ceiling $60,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) environmental construction optimization services to support the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Installations Directorate (AFCEC/CIB). This contract provides BRAC environmental remediation activities at BRAC installations. These performance-based remediation efforts support the AFCEC BRAC mission and enhance BRAC program capabilities within AFCEC/CIB. The requirements support a variety of environmental restoration services and construction necessary to maintain regulatory selected remedies, implement optimization to enhance remedial progress and advance sites to completion in a cost-effective manner. The efforts will be executed in accordance with technical and regulatory requirements to ensure protection of human health and the environment. Work will be performed at Midwest consolidated continental U.S. locations of former Chanute Air Force Base, Ill., General Mitchell Air Reserve Station, Wisc., Gentile ARS, Ohio; Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., K.I. Sawyer AFB, Mich., Newark, O’Hare ARS, Ill., Richards-Gebaur ARS, Mo., Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, and Wurtsmith AFB, Mich. The work is expected to be completed Sept. 23, 2030. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2020 BRAC funds in the amount of $2,446,546 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8903-20-D-0004).



Mass Virtual Inc., Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $59,272,634 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for virtual training. This contract provides for aircraft familiarization and real-time task manual instruction, simulating real workspaces for occupational safety and health, educational and training purposes. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be complete by Sept. 24, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source award to an Other Transaction for Prototype awarded in September 2020. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8501-20-D-0002).



Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, Ohio, has been awarded a $46,302,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacturing of carbon-carbon (C-C) composites for hypersonic applications initiative to create a stronger, broader supply base for C-C composites positioned to meet current and future Department of Defense hypersonic systems’ requirements. Technical efforts under the scope of this initiative will be structured to develop C-C composite manufacturing technologies that enable the production at higher rates and quality and at reduced cost and schedule. Work will be performed at Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 25, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,318,388 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-20-D-5703).



A-Tech Corp., Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded a $37,229,276 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Space Logistics Assembly Disassembly Experiment with Swarms program. This contract provides for on-orbit spacecraft assembly, servicing and swarm operations capabilities. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., and is expected to be complete by Dec. 29, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $606,634 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-20-C-0031).



Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $13,323,336 firm-fixed-price modification (A00013) exercising Option Year Two on contract FA3002-18-C-0003 for a base maintenance service contract. The contractor shall provide all labor, supplies, materials, parts, supervision and other items or services necessary to perform the management and operation of services and civil engineering. Work will be performed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Frederick Airfield, Okla., and Sheppard Annex, Lake Texoma, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount will be obligated on Oct. 1, 2020, if funds are available. The 82nd Contracting Squadron, Sheppard AFB, Texas, is the contracting activity.



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., doing business as Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, San Diego, Calif., is being awarded an $11,040,000 modification (P00048) to previously awarded contract FA8726-18-C-0005. This modification provides for installation, operation and maintenance of a Battlefield Airborne Communications Node Remote Tactical Common Data Link ground site at two sites. Work will be performed at San Diego, Calif., and overseas locations, which are classified, and is expected to be complete by Jan, 23, 2021. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $587,283,244. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,520,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.



Connected Alliance LLC, Atlanta, Ga., has been awarded a $10,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in support of operationalizing the sustainment strategy framework to materially improve the sustainment of Air Force weapon systems. The outputs from this support would help refine policy and produce requirements documents and/or performance work statements and concepts of operations that would form the basis of requirements for organic development or procurement solicitations. Work will be predominantly performed in Atlanta, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 24, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $750,000 are being obligated for the first task order at the time of award. The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity (FA7014-20-D-0012).



Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn., has been awarded an $8,696,785 cost-reimbursement contract for Design.R – artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted cyber physical systems design software prototype. This contract provides for developing an AI co-designer composed of design space construction, design composition and design space exploration that will interoperate seamlessly to enable a tightly integrated design process. Work will be performed in Nashville, Tenn., Edmonton Alberta, Canada, and Szeged, Hungary, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 24, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 25 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $821,814 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-20-C-0537).



Mass Virtual Inc., Orlando, Fla., has been awarded an estimated $7,790,787 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for the Air Force Education Training Command and 461st Air Force Maintenance Squadron Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar system. This contract provides for virtual training to include aircraft familiarization and real-time task manual instruction. The system simulates real workspaces for occupational safety and health, educational and training purposes. It will be used to provide aircraft maintainers with a virtual environment where they can develop and improve their skills on various aircraft platforms. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated on the first order at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8501-20-D-0002).



Southwest Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $7,239,342 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Air Taxi (hybrid or electric) AeroNautical Simulation Hardware/Software Prototype. This contract provides for the development of challenge problems that serve as surrogate/proxy of Department of Defense relevant design problems, development of systems specifications, requirements and evaluation metrics of challenge problems. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 24, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 25 offers were received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,135,049 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-20-C-0541).





Defense Logistics Agency

Advantaged Solutions Inc.,** Washington, D.C., (SP3300-20-D-0021, $265,000,000); and United Defense International LLC,** Frederick, Maryland, (SP3300-20-D-0023, $265,000,000), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SP3300-20-R-5002 for logistics modernization integration support. These were competitive acquisitions with two responses received. These are five-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are inside and outside the continental U.S., with a Sept. 23, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Distribution. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 non-automated data process capital equipment funds, sustainment, restoration and modernization capital facilities funds, automated data process capital funds and working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Penn.



Sirona Dental Inc., Long Island City, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $48,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 131 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New York, with a Sept. 23, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DH-20-D-0048).



Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlanta, Ga., has been awarded a maximum $43,012,959 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various pharmaceutical products. This was a competitive acquisition with 19 responses received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. Location of performance is Georgia, with a Sept. 23, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D0-20-D-0016).



ZOLL Medical Corp., Chelmsford, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $39,603,940 modification (P00002) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE2D1-19-D-0034) with four one-year option periods for airworthy suction apparatuses and accessories. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a Sept. 24, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Department of Health Affairs. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.



General Electric Co., Lynn, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $38,186,823 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-20-F-RD02) against five-year long-term contract SPE4AX-19-D-9400 for T-64 engine combustion chambers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 33-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a June 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.



Anbex Inc., Williamsburg, Va., has been awarded a maximum $35,007,213 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various pharmaceutical products. This was a competitive acquisition with 16 responses received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Sept. 26, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2D0-20-D-0020).



Parker Hannifin Corp., Irvine, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $29,360,832 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for hydraulic manifolds. This was a limited source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is California, with a Sept. 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., (SPRRA1-20-D-0076).



General Electric Co., Lynn, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $15,188,888 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-20-F-RD01) against five-year long-term contract SPE4AX-19-D-9400 for T-64 engine exhaust frames. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 33-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a June 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.



Apiary Medical Inc., Lakewood, Colo., has been awarded a maximum $15,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for medical and surgical supplies. This was a competitive acquisition with 41 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Colorado, with a Sept. 23, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-20-D-0024).



Breeze-Eastern LLC, Whippany, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $10,329,045 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for aircraft controllers. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New Jersey, with a Sept. 22, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. The type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., (SPRRA1-20-D-0086).



General Electric Co., Lynn, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $10,080,191 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-20-F-RD00) against five-year long-term contract SPE4AX-19-D-9400 for T-64 engine nozzle turbines. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 33-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a June 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.



Thomas Instrument Inc.,* doing business as Thomas Instrument, Brookshire, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $9,979,661 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, requirements contract for aircraft machine gun housing units. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Texas, with a Sept. 23, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Warner Robins, Ga., (SPRWA1-20-D-0015).



General Electric Co., Lynn, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $8,896,720 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRPA1-20-F-RD03) against five-year long-term contract SPE4AX-19-D-9400 for T-64 engine compressor casings. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 33-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a June 20, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.





U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $245,449,719 modification (P00006) to definitize previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee undefinitized contract N00019-20-C-0037. This modification extends services and adds hours in support of engineering, maintenance, logistics manpower and material support to continue to develop, sustain and produce software builds as well as carryout developmental flight tests for the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense participants. Additionally, this modification provides unique sea trials on aircraft carriers for non-DOD participants. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., (40 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (39 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (21 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,673,158; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,673,157; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $373,471; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $373,470; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $7,472,589 will be obligated at time of award, $746,941 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded a $197,035,852 modification (P00004) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract N61340-19-D-0004. This modification exercises an option to continue to provide intermediate and depot level maintenance, logistics and engineering support for the F405-RR-401 engine and the 096 MKII Gas Turbine Starter System. Work will be performed in Kingsville, Texas (45 percent); Meridian, Miss., (43 percent); Pensacola, Fla., (11 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated against individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.



KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Md., is awarded a $92,584,262 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides in-service engineering activity and production services for various Navy identification and data link systems in support of Combat Integration and Identification Systems. Specifically, this contract provides logistics, engineering; technical management support; characterization and integration of system and sub-system components; development of training curriculum, training materials, and delivery of formal training programs; supply system management and material control; testing and repair of counter unmanned air systems; and laboratory maintenance and quality assurance. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (75 percent); and Lexington Park, Md., (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0121).



Physical Optics Corp.,* Torrance, Calif., is awarded an $84,917,868 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures Advanced Data Transfer System components for installations on the UH-1Y, AH-1Z, MH-60R, MH-60S, H-53K platforms for the Navy, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Torrance, Calif., and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(5). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N68335-20-D-0032).



Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Mass., is awarded a $69,906,977 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract containing cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement and firm-fixed-price provisions. This contract provides for test, inspection, evaluation and restoration of submarine components, known as Lowest Repairable Units. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., (75 percent); and Marlborough, Mass., (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,035,711 will be obligated on the first delivery order and expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) – only one or limited number of sources and no other suppliers will satisfy the requirements. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, R.I., is the contracting activity (N66604-20-D-Q000).



DPR-RQ Construction LLC, Redwood City, Calif., is awarded a $69,395,704 firm-fixed-price contract for the construction of a consolidated information center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a low-rise consolidated information center with concrete masonry unit walls, structural steel framing, reinforced concrete foundation and floors and a standing seam metal roof. The facility will include battalion level operations center spaces, administrative offices, academic instruction classrooms and management and support spaces. The contract is incrementally funded with the first increment of $50,658,864 being allocated at the time of award. The second increment will be funded in fiscal 2021 at $18,736,840. Work will be performed in Camp Pendleton, Calif., and is expected to be completed by January 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $50,658,864 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Beta.SAM.gov website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-20-C-0055).



W.G. Yates and Sons Construction Co., San Antonio, Texas, is awarded a $62,494,500 firm-fixed-price contract for facility construction at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas. The contract also contains three unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $66,399,664. The work to be performed consists of two facilities, a new aircraft component repair shop to house rotary wing aircraft component rebuild activities and infrastructure and an administrative headquarters office building. The options, if exercised, provide for the furniture, fixtures, equipment and audio visual packages for the facilities. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, and it is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Army) contract funds in the amount of $62,494,500 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-20-C-0062).



Virginia Electric and Power Co., doing business as Dominion Energy of Virginia, Richmond, Va., is awarded a $52,700,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N40080-20-F-9952) under General Services Administration area wide public utility contract 47PA04-18-D-0072 for the implementation of cost-effective energy conservation (ECM) measures at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The ECM work to be performed includes advanced meter upgrades, energy management control systems and retro commissioning and utility account management services. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by March 2045. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,319,692 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One proposal was received for this task order. This was a sole-source contract to Dominion Energy of Virginia pursuant to Section 2801 of Public Law 102-484 amended 10 U.S. Code Section 2865, subsequently amended, renumbered and codified as 10 U.S. Code Section 2913 (d) for energy management services. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-20-F-9952).



AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $45,000,000 for professional architectural and engineering services in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of responsibility (AOR). An initial task order is awarded at $6,553,567 to prepare a construction contract package to build a nuclear regional maintenance facility at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. The work to be performed provides for preparation of professional architectural and engineering services for preparation of design-bid-build documents and design-build request for proposals for various project types within the NAVFAC Southeast AOR. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by April 2022. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps installations in the NAVFAC Southeast AOR including, but not limited to Florida (20 percent); Georgia (17 percent); South Carolina (15 percent); Louisiana (10 percent); Mississippi (10 percent); Texas (10 percent); Andros Island, Bahamas (5 percent); Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (5 percent); Tennessee (3 percent); Alabama (1 percent); Arkansas (1 percent); Kansas (1 percent); Missouri (1 percent); and Oklahoma (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2025. Fiscal 2020 military construction (MILCON) (Navy) design contract funds in the amount of $6,553,567 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operations and maintenance (Navy); and MILCON (Navy). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with 13 proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-20-D-0052).



AC Lopez Construction Inc.,* Oceanside, Calif., is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $30,000,000 for road paving work at various locations within Naval Base Coronado, California; Naval Base Point Loma, California; Naval Base San Diego, California; and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif.. The work to be performed provides for the minimal design, installation, supervision, equipment, material, labor for new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs of road paving at various government installations located within Naval Base Coronado; Naval Base Point Loma; Naval Base San Diego; and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. No task orders are being issued at this time. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $2,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); O&M,N; and O&M (Marine Corps). This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with 12 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-20-D-1121).



Green Clover Services Inc.,* Yigo, Guam, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $19,540,320 for an equipment – corrosion, surveillance, abatement, and repair (E-CSAR) program. The work to be performed is to establish an E-CSAR program for all civil engineering support equipment, civil engineer end items, material handling equipment, weight handling equipment and support vehicles located at Naval Base Guam, Guam. The E-CSAR program includes tasks related to corrosion surveillance, corrosion abatement and corrosion repair of naval construction and support equipment assigned to Naval Expeditionary Forces in Guam. An initial task order is being awarded for corrosion surveillance services for equipment assigned to Naval Expeditionary Forces located at Naval Base Guam. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by September 2021. All work on this contract will be performed in Yigo, Guam; and Naval Base Guam. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds will be obligated on the initial task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be funded by fiscal 2020 through fiscal 2025 O&M,N contract funds. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N39430-20-D-2265).



IAP Worldwide Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Fla., is awarded a $17,908,406 modification (P00069) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract N00019-15-C-0120. This modification increases the contract value and provides additional funding for operational and depot spare parts and inventory replenishment in support of the E-6B Take Charge and Move Out and Airborne Command Post aircraft. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla., (70 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (10 percent); Bellevue, Neb., (10 percent); and Fairfield, Calif., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,610,513; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $297,893 will be obligated at time of award, $17,610,513 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded an $11,650,000 firm-fixed-price order N68335-20-F-0723 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001 for procurement of weapon replaceable assemblies and shop replaceable assemblies test requirements documents, or equivalent, for the development of F/A-18 E/F Infrared Search and Track System operational test program sets on the electronic consolidated automated support system. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,650,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.



MAC GC Electric Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $9,000,000 for electrical work at various locations within Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MWTC) Bridgeport; Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms; Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Barstow; and Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, California. The work to be performed provides for the minimal design, installation, supervision, equipment, material, labor and all means necessary for new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs of electrical systems at various government installations located within Marine Corps MWTC, Bridgeport; MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms; MCLB, Barstow; and NAWS, China Lake, Calif. No task orders are being issued at this time. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $2,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); O&M,N; and O&M (Marine Corps). This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with eight proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-20-D-1131).



Rolls-Royce Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded an $8,606,952 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-17-C-0081. This modification is for the procurement of four production marine turbine engines for the Landing Craft, Air Cushion 100 Class craft. This procurement is in support of the Ship to Shore Connector program. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,606,952 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity working in conjunction with the Naval Air Systems Command.



Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., is awarded a $7,474,906 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N64267-20-C-0058 to increase the level of effort for operations, maintenance, engineering and management services in support of Combined Tactical Training Range systems and equipment. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nev., (30 percent); Havelock, N.C., (15 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (14 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (14 percent); Altoona, Fla., (5 percent); Beaufort, S.C., (4 percent); Key West, Fla., (4 percent); Manns Harbor, N.C., (3 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (3 percent); Whidbey Island, Wash., (3 percent); El Centro, Calif., (2 percent); Miramar, Calif., (2 percent); and Lemoore, Calif., (1 percent). Work is expected to be complete by October 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,512,109 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, Calif., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

BAE Systems Ordnance System, Kingsport, Tenn., was awarded a $144,345,776 modification (P00728) to contract DAAA09-98-E-0006 to construct a new weak acetic acid recovery process facility and associated tank farm at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Kingsport, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2020 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $144,345,776 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.



Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minn., was awarded a $37,669,772 firm-fixed-price contract to buy long lead items for the production of XM813 Cannons for the Stryker Medium Caliber Weapon System 30mm Lethality Upgrade program. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2020. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0108).



Watterson Construction Co., Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $36,255,000 firm-fixed-price contract for repair of Building 1001 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of July 27, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $36,255,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-20-C-0022).



MW Builders Inc., Pflugerville, Texas, was awarded a $23,377,000 firm-fixed-price contract for renovating barracks. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed at Fort Riley, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $23,377,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity (W912DQ-20-C-4013).



Blinderman Construction Co. Inc., Chicago, Ill., was awarded a $21,442,125 firm-fixed-price contract for full restoration of an Army Reserve Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed in Charlotte, N.C., with an estimated completion date of July 26, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $21,442,125 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-20-C-0048).



Patriot Construction LLC, Dunkirk, Md., was awarded a $20,438,870 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an HC-130J general maintenance hangar at Patrick Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with 11 received. Work will be performed at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., with an estimated completion date of June 26, 2022. Fiscal 2016 and 2019 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $v were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-20-C-0050).



Westat Inc., Rockville, Md., was awarded a $14,139,573 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research and development of an investigational new drug sponsor for the performance of good-clinical-practice compliant clinical trials leading to a new indication for valproic acid for the treatment of patients with significant hemorrhage. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Rockville, Md., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2023. Fiscal 2020 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $3,550,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (W81XWH-20-C-0122).



Eastern Construction & Electric Inc.,* Wrightstown, N.J., was awarded a $12,851,000 firm-fixed-price contract for full facility restoration of Barracks Building 5509 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work will be performed at McGuire Air Force Base, N.J., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $12,851,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-20-C-0046).



Garco Construction Inc., Spokane, Wash., was awarded a $12,230,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a Joint Personnel Recovery Agency, Command/Control Mission Support facility at Fairchild Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Sunnyside, Wash., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 17, 2022. Fiscal 2020 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $12,230,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912DW-20-C-0015).



Gate Industries,* Torrance, Calif., was awarded an $11,879,160 firm-fixed-price contract for spare parts for M1 Abrams Family of Vehicles. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0101).



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Oak Brook, Ill., was awarded a $10,598,625 firm-fixed-price contract for shore protection and beach renourishment in Brevard County, Florida. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Brevard, Fla., with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,598,625 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (W912EP-20-C-0018).



Mosaic Health LLC,* Miami, Fla., was awarded a $9,920,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the next-generation portable volume ventilator field system. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2025. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (W81XWH-20-D-0067).



Tecmotiv Inc.,* Niagara Falls, N.Y., was awarded an $8,838,198 firm-fixed-price contract for the repair kit, diesel engine to support the M88A2 Hercules engine. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Niagara Falls, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 22, 2021. Fiscal 2020 Army working capital funds in the amount of $8,838,198 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-C-0229).



Cecos Group LLC,* Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded a $7,815,488 contract to build a new barge pier and small-craft berthing facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Concord, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 23, 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $7,815,488 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-20-C-0029).



AJ Commercial Services Inc., doing business as ASC Paving,* San Antonio, Texas, was awarded a $7,448,300 firm-fixed-price contract to construct new parking and widen existing road access in the vicinity of the Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center on Lackland Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 18, 2022. Fiscal 2016 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $7,448,300 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-20-C-0049).





Missile Defense Agency

Raytheon Missile and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is being awarded a $9,790,653, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to mature a non-kinetic defense capability, accelerate lethality analysis and procure long lead items for a potential Microwave Technology Testbed project that evolves the High Power Microwave concept development acquired under the Hypersonic Defense Weapon Systems broad agency announcement HQ0147-18-S-0001 and competitively awarded contracts HQ0147-18-C-6516 and HQ0147-19-C-6561. The effort will include refinement of baseline designs, advanced technology insertion evaluation and test planning and preparation to support potential future phases for integration of a Missile Defense Agency Microwave Testbed Technology project. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by December 2021. This is a sole-source contract award. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $9,790,653 are being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity (HQ0860-20-C-0010).

*Small business

**Small disadvantaged business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact