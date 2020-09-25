Headlines – March 25, 2018

Advertisement

News

40 groups call on House panel to investigate Pentagon’s use of coronavirus funds-

A coalition of 40 organizations from across the political spectrum is calling for a congressional investigation into how the Pentagon used $1 billion in coronavirus relief funds.





Business

Top U.S. lawmakers voice support for Israel’s military edge amid F-35 sale-

Top Senate Foreign Relations Committee leaders Thursday invoked Israel’s qualitative military edge, signaling a complex path for a possible U.S. sale of F-35 joint strike fighters to the United Arab Emirates.



Dutch Patriot missiles, UK C-17 support cleared by US State Department-

The U.S. State Department on Thursday OK’d two potential arms deals for a pair of NATO allies.



Boeing assembles team to bid for next-gen missile defense interceptor-

Boeing has assembled a team with General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems and Aerojet Rocketdyne to bid to build the Missile Defense Agency’s Next Generation Interceptor.



Israel, Italy swap helicopters and missiles in new arms deal-

Israel’s Ministry of Defense announced a reciprocal procurement agreement with Italy’s defense ministry that will see Israel acquire 12 training helicopters and Italy receive Rafael Advanced Defense Systems “Spike” missiles and Elbit Systems simulators.



Air Force awards $38M in contracts for upgrades to airfield in Iceland-

The Air Force has awarded three contracts totaling $38 million to improve the airfield at Naval Air Station Keflavik in Iceland.





Defense

Pentagon is eyeing a 500-ship Navy, documents reveal-

The Pentagon’s upcoming recommendation for a future Navy is expected to call for a significant increase in the number of ships, with officials discussing a fleet as large as 530 hulls, according to documents obtained by Defense News.



Ospreys draw eyes over Ukraine during special ops exercises-

Air Force CV-22 Ospreys and other aircraft teamed up with the Ukrainian military this week in training exercises, and turned heads as they passed over Kyiv.



Two Super Hornets have suffered in-flight engine fires this month-

A Virginia-based F/A-18F Super Hornet jet suffered an in-flight engine fire during training on Sept. 21, the second such mishap in recent weeks, officials have confirmed.



Air Force’s future tanker planes could be autonomous-

The Air Force is drawing up plans for its next refueling tanker to have autonomous or semi-autonomous capabilities, thanks in part to efforts to fix the KC-46 Pegasus, according to the service’s acquisition czar.



Marines weigh closing Parris Island and San Diego to open new coed boot camp-

The Marine Corps is considering a plan in which it could close its two existing boot camp locations and funnel all recruits to a new base where men and women would train together.





Veterans

Veterans will see same cost-of-living boost in 2021 as Social Security beneficiaries-

Veterans receiving government benefits will see a cost-of-living boost in 2021, if Social Security officials approve one for their recipients later this year.





Science and Technology

Blasting the air in front of hypersonic vehicles with lasers could unlock unprecedented speeds-

For decades, the DOD has been researching a radical drag reduction technique that involves sheathing a vehicle in directed energy-induced plasma.









