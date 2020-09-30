Headlines – September 30, 2020

Advertisement

News

Bipartisan congressional task force recommends extending nuclear treaty with Russia-

A bipartisan congressional task force is recommending the extension of a nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia that is set to expire in February.





Business

‘I like what I saw,’ U.S. FAA chief on Boeing 737 MAX test flight-

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing BA.N 737 MAX on Wednesday, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes.



New COVID bill dampens hopes for defense industry aid-

Democrats unveiled a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package Sept. 28 without defense industry stimulus funding, hinting that the billions of dollars defense firms sought to diffuse the economic impact of the pandemic are not coming.



Defense experts throw warning flags as Congress mulls tighter buy-American rules-

The House NDAA would require major defense programs to be all-American by 2026.



Here’s what Lockheed will have to do to make up for F-35 spare parts problems-

The Defense Department and Lockheed Martin reached a handshake agreement that will require the defense giant to invest about $70.6 million to fix an ongoing problem with F-35 spare parts, one that resulted in increased government labor costs, the department announced Sept. 29.



Germany walks away from Lockheed, Boeing cargo helicopter offers-

The German Defence Ministry wants to start fresh on a new heavy transport helicopter after finding that offers from American firms Boeing and Lockheed Martin for the Chinook and the King Stallion, respectively, were too expensive, officials announced Sept. 29.



Army wants new mega-jammer in 2023: TLS-EAB-

The Army officially asked industry today to help take a big step towards repairing the Army’s long-neglected EW corps and countering Russian and Chinese jamming – and it’ll have an unexpected missile defense dimension as well.



ATAC nabs final contract for initial ‘Red Air’ training sites-

The Air Force has awarded ATAC, Textron Systems’ military airborne training unit, a contract to provide adversary air combat training to F-22 and F-35 pilots at Eglin AFB, Fla. — making it the biggest winner in the initial round of the service’s overarching effort to outsource pilot training that eventually could be worth billions.



Top exec of UAE’s Edge talks Israeli cooperation, IDEX preparations-

Ten months ago, the United Arab Emirates defense conglomerate Edge was launched.





Defense

U.S. Air Force, Navy practice joint air ops over Persian Gulf-

Air Forces Central Command and its U.S. Navy counterpart recently teamed up for joint air operations in support of maritime surface warfare exercise in the Persian Gulf, according to a Naval Forces Central Command release.



Air Force wants help teaching its weapon swarm how to ‘think’-

The Air Force Research Laboratory wants to make its budding swarm of semi-autonomous weapons smarter.





Veterans

Despite Zoom trial irregularities, Navy vet wins $2.5M asbestos verdict-

A California jury has awarded more than $2.5 million to a retired U.S. Navy admiral who said he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos during his service in a case against insulation maker Metalclad Insulation Corp., though the award is likely to be sharply reduced in light of previous settlements with other parties.



VA still failing to make timely appointments for patients, report says-

The report also found that few VA medical centers have the recommended number of staff for the community care program and the GAO recommends that VA leadership assess its community care staffing and resource needs and develop a plan to address any identified risks to their ability to schedule timely appointments.









