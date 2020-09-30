Marine F-35 crashes after inflight incident with refueling aircraft

Advertisement
Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona is reporting that a Marine Corps F-35B crashed Sept. 29.
It has been reported that the F-35B Lightning II made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling mission at approximately 4 p.m. As a result, the F-35 crashed.
The pilot of the F-35B ejected successfully and is currently being treated.
The KC-130J is on the ground in the vicinity of the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Riverside County, Calif.
All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe.
The official cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.
