Marine F-35 crashes after inflight incident with refueling aircraft

Advertisement

Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona is reporting that a Marine Corps F-35B crashed Sept. 29.

It has been reported that the F-35B Lightning II made contact with a KC-130J during an air-to-air refueling mission at approximately 4 p.m. As a result, the F-35 crashed.

The pilot of the F-35B ejected successfully and is currently being treated.

The KC-130J is on the ground in the vicinity of the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport in Riverside County, Calif.

All crew members of the KC-130J have been reported safe.

The official cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.











DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact