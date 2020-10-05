Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Mission Systems Sector, Linthicum Heights, Md., was awarded a $100,798,804 fixed-price-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price contract for follow-on production of Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block 3 electronic attack systems and hardware design modifications required for aircraft carrier and amphibious assault ship installation. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $1,164,529,315. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., (55 percent); Tampa, Fla., (6 percent); Andover, Mass., (5 percent); Chelmsford, Mass., (4 percent); Rochester, N.Y., (3 percent); San Diego, Calif., (3 percent); Los Angeles, Calif., (2 percent); Winona, Minn., (2 percent); Stafford Springs, Conn., (2 percent); Glendale, Ariz., (1 percent); Nashua, N.H., (1 percent); Elk Grove Village, Ill., (1 percent); White Marsh, Md., (1 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (1 percent); Chandler, Ariz., (1 percent); Washington, N.C., (1 percent); Woodridge, Ill., (1 percent); Richardson, Texas (1 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (1 percent); El Cajon, Calif., (1 percent); Hiawatha, Iowa (1 percent); Littleton, Colo., (1 percent); Glendale, Calif., (1 percent); and miscellaneous locations – each less than 1 percent (4 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2026. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) (67 percent); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (33 percent) funding in the amount of $100,798,804 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5519). (Awarded Sept. 30, 2020)



EFW Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $35,801,006 five-year requirements type, firm-fixed-priced contract for repair of line-replaceable units in support of the V-22 aircraft. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50 percent); and Talladega, Ala., (50 percent). Work is expected to be completed by October 2025. Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be used and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. One company was solicited for this sole-sourced requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-20-D-Y001).



BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., was awarded a $17,290,912 firm-fixed-price contract for the production of two 57mm MK 110 Mod 0 gun mounts and associated hardware. Work will be performed in Karlskoga, Sweden (93 percent); and Louisville, Ky., (7 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $17,290,912 will be obligated at time of award and $249,448 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-5300).



Peraton Inc., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $13,891,979 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort contract (N00030-21-C-0016) for program support services for the Navy’s strategic weapons systems reentry subsystem. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., (75 percent); Washington, D.C. (15 percent); Albuquerque, N.M., (8 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (1 percent); and Omaha, Neb., (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by March 30, 2026. Contract will be awarded subject to the availability of funds. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Once funding becomes available, contract will be funded as follows: fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,214,639; and fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,677,340, which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Beta.sam.gov (formally Federal Business Opportunities) website. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., was awarded an $8,934,292 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price order under previously awarded blanket ordering agreement N00024-19-G-5306 for engineering services, open, inspect and repair services and spare and component parts in support of the MK 110 MOD 0 gun mount. This order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $23,400,781. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., (50 percent); and Karlskoga, Sweden (50 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) (92 percent); and fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) (8 percent) funding in the amount of $6,128,002 will be obligated at time of award, of which $495,948 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-20-F-5301).





U.S. Army

AstraZeneca, Gaithersburg, Md., was awarded a $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to manufacture AZD7442, a combination antibody product intended to prevent or treat clinical effects of SARS-CoV-2, for a minimum of 100,000 treatment courses. Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Md., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 Army general funds in the amount of $30,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0119).





Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., has been awarded a $35,582,832 sole-source, hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract (HQ0851-21-C-0001) under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Case JA-P-NCO to the government of Japan. Under this contract, Lockheed Martin will perform Aegis FMS Baseline J7.B development and SPY-7(V) 1 radar production, integration and test planning support. The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey. The period of performance is from Oct. 2, 2020, through July 31, 2021. Funds from the government of Japan in the amount of $35,582,832 are being obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0851-21-C-0001).





U.S. Air Force

Wolverine Supply Inc., Wasilla, Alaska, has been awarded an $8,649,500 firm-fixed-price contract for repair of the Blackstart Generator. This contract provides for repair of the Blackstart Generator at the Eielson Air Force Base central heat and power plant. Work will be performed at Eielson AFB, Alaska, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 22, 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 354th Contracting Squadron, Eielson AFB, Alaska, is the contracting activity (FA500420C0015).

* Small business









