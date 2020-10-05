Headlines – October 5, 2020

Advertisement

News

Esper signs 10-year U.S. military cooperation deal with Morocco-

The United States and Morocco on Oct. 2 signed an accord that aims to strengthen military cooperation and the North African kingdom’s military readiness over the next decade.



What could China do to hit back at a U.S. drone attack?-

China’s most effective response to a U.S. drone attack could be to hit back at the unmanned vehicles’ base and destroy the entire fleet, a Chinese military analyst suggested after reports that a recent U.S. drone exercise might have been aimed at China.





Business

Israeli defense giant picks five startups to develop future tech-

Israel Aerospace Industries has chosen five startups to work with its engineers and experts to create products with the company, including sensors and artificial intelligence.



Army inks $1.2 billion deal to equip Strykers with short-range air defense weapons-

The Army just awarded a $1.2 billion contract to General Dynamics Land Systems for Stryker combat vehicles equipped with new short-range air defense weapons.



U.S. approves additional AIM-9X AAMs for South Korea-

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale to South Korea of additional Raytheon AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder air-to-air missiles (AAMs) for an estimated USD 158.1 million.



Pentagon’s Lord blames KC-46A’s fixed-price contract structure for further program issues-

The Pentagon’s top acquisition executive blames the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelling tanker’s fixed-price contract structure for the program’s ongoing issues.





Defense

Irregular warfare strategies must move beyond special forces, Pentagon says-

The Pentagon has begun to shift the focus on irregular warfare away from the specific counterterrorism missions of the last two decades and toward a broader effort that includes information warfare and gray zone operations, a top special operations official said Oct. 2.



Army shutting down its highly praised Asymmetric Warfare Group-

For nearly 15 years a little known but highly influential Army group has been in the middle of how the Army learns immediate lessons from combat, adapts to the evolving battlefield and saves soldiers’ lives.



Army puts robotic combat vehicles through paces-

The Army deemed its first experiment incorporating heavy robotic combat vehicles into its units a success despite not all of the technology functioning as planned.





Veterans

For veterans, bonds forged in battle are tested by 2020’s rancor-

After surviving some of the bloodiest combat in Afghanistan, the men of the Second Battalion, Seventh Marine Regiment stayed connected on social media for support at home as they grappled with the fallout of war.



Senators call for comprehensive report on use of security cameras at all VA hospitals-

A bipartisan Senate bill would direct the Veterans Affairs Department to steer and submit a comprehensive report to Congress spotlighting its policies for, installments and uses of security cameras across VA medical centers.



Veterans unemployment flat for September as national rate declines-

Veterans unemployment remained largely unchanged in September even as the national jobless rate dropped from the previous month, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Oct. 2.









