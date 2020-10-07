Headlines – October 7, 2020

Advertisement

News

Thousands of U.S. troops have come home from Iraq-

The U.S. military has completed its drawdown from about 5,200 to fewer than 3,000 troops in Iraq, said Army Col. Wayne Marotto, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria.



White House event for families of deceased US troops thrust into new light after admiral’s coronavirus diagnosis-

The Sept. 27 ceremony, held on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day with dozens of people in attendance, recognized the families of 20 deceased service members, according to a copy of the event program obtained by The Washington Post.





Business

DIA awards nearly $800 million in work to major defense primes-

The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency awarded nearly $800 million in contacts to two major defense contractors to improve data storage and network modernization.



AeroVironment unveils Switchblade 600 loitering missile system-

AeroVironment Inc. has disclosed development of a new category of medium-sized, man-portable loitering missile system designed to deliver tactical reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition and enhanced precision multi-purpose/anti-armor effects at extended ranges.



Beijing North Vehicle Group Corporation unveils lightweight tracked AFV-

The Beijing North Vehicle Group Corporation, a subsidiary of the China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco), has released video footage showing a new lightweight tracked armoured fighting vehicle reminiscent of the German Army’s Wiesel air-transportable vehicle.



General Dynamics Electric Boat awarded $251 million in Navy contracts-

General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics, was awarded two U.S. Navy contracts this week with a total value of $251 million, the company said in an Oct. 1 release.



DOD taps Sea Machines for autonomous VTOL replenishment vessels-

Sea Machines Robotics, a Boston-based developer of autonomous command and control systems for surface vessels, has been awarded a multi-year Other Transaction agreement by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit, the company announced in an Oct. 5 release.





Defense

Esper outlines new Navy, but big questions remain-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper offered details today of his eagerly anticipated plan to reshape the Navy, offering a vision that includes backing away from supercarriers, adding submarines, and calling for a massive shift to smaller, faster, and unmanned ships.



Army launches research effort to develop hybrid-electric engines for vehicles, aircraft-

U.S. Army researchers have selected the University of Wisconsin to lead a research effort to develop hybrid-electric engines for the service’s future aircraft and ground vehicles.



Navy sees 4-1 odds for budget bloat on $12 billion-plus carriers-

U.S. Navy analysts are placing 4-to-1 odds against meeting cost targets of $12.2 billion and $12.9 billion for the last two aircraft carriers in the next-generation Gerald R. Ford class, the latest budgetary warning sign for one of the Pentagon’s costliest weapons program.



Air Force blames F-35 crash at Eglin on excessive landing speed-

The U.S. Air Force has determined that an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter crash at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., in May was largely due to excessive speed while landing, but there were multiple contributing factors, according to a new investigation report.





Veterans

VA expands caregiver stipend to cover eligible Vietnam, Korea and World War II veterans-

A major change to a popular Department of Veterans Affairs program means the family caregivers of Vietnam, Korea and World War II veterans may qualify to get paid for their help and have access to caregiver training, mental health services and counseling and more.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact