Lockheed Martin to acquire i3 hypersonics portfolio

Lockheed Martin announced Oct. 9, 2020, the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire a portion of Integration Innovation Inc. (i3), a software and systems engineering company based in Huntsville, Ala.

The portfolio alignment between i3 and Lockheed Martin provides the opportunity to design and deliver hypersonic-specific technology solutions that benefit the warfighter.

“Our customers require the most forward-thinking, advanced technology that anticipates and addresses their national security requirements. This business combination not only reinforces our commitment to their missions, but also expands our portfolio in a strategic way,” said Eric Scherff, vice president of Hypersonic Strike Programs at Lockheed Martin. “Combining i3’s talent and domain expertise with our shared vision for hypersonic strike will expand how we think about and deliver this critical capability to the warfighter across domains.”

i3’s hypersonic strike and defense business set offers strategic solutions to U.S. Government and commercial customers. Adding i3’s talent and expertise to the Lockheed Martin portfolio will expand capabilities for customers across several mission areas and national security needs, while also allowing for more integrated solutions.

“We’re proud to be a part of the Lockheed Martin family, as they are a technology authority and employ some of the best and brightest in the industry,” said Mike Wicks, CEO at i3. “We have invested much time and energy into developing strategic solutions at i3. And, we’re finding the need to synergize these offerings with Lockheed Martin is more timely than ever and unlocks the value to our joint customers.”

Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in approximately 30 days. Upon closing, i3's Hypersonics portfolio will be managed by the corporation's Space business area.









