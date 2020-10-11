Advertisement

Steps are being taken to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon, and we want to know: what would you pack for a trip to the Moon?

We will be conducting our last in a series of Green Run tests for the core stage of our Space Launch System (SLS) — the most powerful rocket ever built.

The series of tests is designed to gradually bring the rocket stage and all its systems to life for the first time. The Green Run test campaign will validate the SLS core stage design and ensure it’s ready for missions to the Moon through the agency’s Artemis program.

This is a critical time in the history of American spaceflight as NASA will land the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024.

Excited too? Share your excitement by thinking about what you would pack for the Moon! What can’t you leave the planet without? Is it your camera? Your drawing pad? Or maybe your musical instrument? How would you organize everything you need for your next giant leap?

Show us what’s in your suitcase with the hashtag #NASAMoonKit!

Expert Mode: Realistically, astronauts have pretty tight constraints when it comes to their “personal preference kit.” Each astronaut is allowed a 5” by 8” by 2” (12.7 cm x 20.32 cm x 5.08 cm) volume when they travel to the International Space Station. Try to make your #NASAMoonKit fit into this tight space and show us how you did it with a picture or video!

How to show us what’s In Your #NASAMoonKit:

There are three social media platforms that you can use to submit your work.

* Instagram: Use the Instagram app to upload your photo or video, and in the description include #NASAMoonKit

* Twitter: Share your image on Twitter and include #NASAMoonKit in the tweet

* Facebook: Share your image on Facebook and include #NASAMoonKit in the post

If a #NASAMoonKit post catches our eye, we may share your post on our NASA social media accounts or share it on the Green Run broadcast.

When submitting your image(s) and/or video(s) to the #NASAMoonKit campaign, you do confirm to NASA that:

* The photograph or video was produced by you (i.e. your original work)

* The contents of the image or video do not infringe the copyright or any other right of any third party

* No inappropriate content

* You affirm that you are either more than 18 years of age, or an emancipated minor, or possess legal parental or guardian consent. In any case, you affirm that you are over the age of 13.

* In the event any individual is featured in any submitted images, by submitting such image you represent and warrant that such individual agrees that NASA may use such individual’s name and likeness in connection with NASA’s use of the image hereunder.

Your photos and videos must comply with the terms of service for the site you are using.

By participating in the campaign, participants grant the U.S. government a royalty-free, worldwide, perpetual, non-exclusive license to reproduce, display and distribute entries, in whole or in part, in any media now existing or subsequently developed, for any educational, promotional, publicity, exhibition, archival, scholarly and all other governmental purposes, and to have or permit others to do so on the government’s behalf. NASA will use reasonable efforts to mark any photograph reproduced by NASA with a photographer credit as feasible. NASA will not be required to seek any additional approval in connection with such uses.









