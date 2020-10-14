Headlines – October 14, 2020

Advertisement

News

Trump demands a plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Somalia-

President Donald Trump has told top advisers he wants to withdraw U.S. troops from Somalia, according to people familiar with the matter, allowing him to make good on campaign pledges to bring troops home.



Esper doesn’t commit to keeping troops away from polling stations-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper stopped short of committing to keep troops away from polling stations next month.





Business

F-35 jet’s problematic lightning protection system set to receive fix-

By the end of 2020, F-35 fighter jets rolling off Lockheed Martin’s production line will be equipped with a modified lightning protection system that will fix problems discovered earlier this year, the company’s head of production said.



Army, Lockheed prep for first extended-range guided rocket test firing-

The Army and Lockheed Martin are preparing for the first test firing of the extended-range version of the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), which will double the rocket’s reach.



General Dynamics rolls out new TRX ground robot at AUSA-

General Dynamics Land Systems debuted its new medium-class robotic combat vehicle — Tracked Robot 10-Ton, or TRX — at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference, which came together using AI-enhanced design and lightweight materials.



U.S. Army firms up requirements for future long-range assault aircraft ahead of competition-

The U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program passed through the Army Requirements Oversight Council’s gauntlet and received preliminary approval of its abbreviated capabilities development document, bringing the aircraft a step closer to a competitive procurement, according to the head of the service’s future vertical lift efforts.



Pentagon officials see ‘troubling’ small business decline since COVID-

Over recent months, the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency has awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts for the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not necessarily benefitting the Defense Department’s usual vendors.



Belgium is Oshkosh’s newest light tactical vehicle customer-

Oshkosh Defense has received a contract for 322 Command and Liaison Vehicles from Belgium, the company announced Oct. 13 at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference held virtually this year.





Defense

U.S. Army demonstrates a first in electronic warfare-

The U.S. Army has demonstrated the ability to remotely control electronic warfare sensors through an over-the-air data link and feed the information back to a central battle management tool.



U.S.-developed hypersonic missile hit within 6 inches of target, says Army secretary-

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy reported in his speech at the Association of the U.S. Army conference that the Pentagon’s hypersonic missile hit within 6 inches of its target.



U.S. Army pegs 2023 as tipping point for ending old weapons-

The Army will see a significant shift in funding from its current fleet to new and modern capability designed to fight in multidomain operations in fiscal 2023, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told Defense News in an Oct. 8 interview.



U.S. Navy eyes new design for next-generation destroyer-

The U.S. Navy is looking to build a new generation of destroyers from a clean-sheet design, following the model of one of its most successful ship classes, the Arleigh Burke-class DDG, the service’s top officer said Oct. 13.



Air Force says new hypersonic missile will hit targets 1,000 miles away in under 12 minutes-

An Air Force Global Strike Command official has given us an indication of how fast the Air Force’s new Air-launched Rapid-Response Weapon will fly.





Veterans

Democrats accuse VA secretary of campaigning for Trump, GOP on official time-

Congressional Democrats are accusing Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie of using his Cabinet post to stump for President Donald Trump’s re-election in recent months instead of focusing solely on department needs.









