Armstrong Launches Virtual Tour

Have you ever wanted to visit a NASA flight research center? Now you can take a behind-the-scenes look at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in California. The center is currently not open to the public. Two phases have been released.

In the first phase, visitors enter the center and see historical aircraft like the SR-71, X-29 and F-8 Digital Fly-By-Wire are on display. Continuing the tour, guests go inside the center’s main aircraft hangar to see current NASA aircraft used in flight research like the F/A –18BV and F-15B as well as a TG-14 that is capturing data for sonic boom research.

In the second phase, Armstrong’s Go for Flight, you can step into the life of a NASA pilot and visit where they do their simulations of flying aircraft in the Research Aircraft Integration Facility and get ready for flight with Life Support ensuring pilots are safe when they fly.

Supersonic flight, electric aircraft propulsion and integration of unmanned aircraft into the national airspace system are some of the focuses for Armstrong. Click below to see where Armstrong employees make it happen. More phases will be released let us know what you would like to see on our social media. Instagram, FB, Twitter.

Take a tour of the center and see the mission control center, unmanned aerial vehicles, engine shop and more visit https://www.nasa.gov/armstrong/virtualtours.









