Event aims to engage with industry

In an effort to connect government and industry, and collaborate on mission requirements and technology solutions, the Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command, will host the annual Wright-Patterson Tech Expo Oct. 20, 2020.

The event is free and will be held virtually.

An online exhibit hall will be available all day with presentations from exhibitors and downloadable brochures and whitepapers.

“Our overall goal with the expo is to foster dialogue, collaboration, information sharing, and to generate ideas that are critical to the Air Force and our mission,” said Christopher Echols, the Chief Information Technology Officer for AFLCMC. “Industry is at the forefront in making investments in different technologies and capabilities, and we [Air Force] are often some of the early adopters of the technologies once we know the level of risk. The expo is going to be a great event, and I hope that many people will take advantage of it.”

For more information and to register for the expo visit https://www.ncsi.com/event/wpafb/.









