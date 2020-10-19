Headlines – October 19, 2020

Advertisement

News

Trump administration rejects Putin’s offer on nuclear arms deal extension-

The Trump administration rejected a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a one-year extension of a critical nuclear arms-control treaty Oct. 16, dimming the chances of a diplomatic breakthrough before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.





Business

Anduril adapts tech to detect cruise missiles in US Air Force demo-

Anduril Industries adapted existing technology developed for base and border protection over the course of 11 months so it could detect cruise missiles, which it did during the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System demonstration, according to Christian Brose, who is the company’s chief strategy officer.



Lockheed teams with Aerojet on Next Generation Interceptor-

Lockheed Martin announced Oct. 16 it will partner with Aerojet Rocketdyne to compete for the right to build America’s next missile defense interceptor.



Romania cleared to buy advanced ship-killing missiles-

The U.S. State Department on Oct. 16 approved the potential sale of Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense Systems to Romania, in a deal that could be worth about $300 million.



Thales launches small AESA radar for small aircraft-

Thales launched on Oct. 16 its new AirMaster C, a compact, active electronically scanned array (AESA), airborne surveillance radar for small and medium-sized platforms.



Pentagon inks $197 million in contracts for microelectronics-

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded contracts worth $197.2 million for microelectronics, it announced Thursday, amid concerns about with much production of the technology is taking place outside the United States.



New Rafael system helps vehicles navigate in GPS-denied environments-

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has created a system that combines vehicle-mounted cameras with 3D models and mapping algorithms to help manned and unmanned vehicles operate in GPS-denied environments.



Army halts Apache deliveries after Boeing finds improper record-keeping at helicopter factory-

It’s the latest quality-control issue for the nation’s largest planemaker.



2019 was a landmark year for Connecticut’s defense industry-

Military contractors in Connecticut had their most lucrative year in more than a decade in 2019, receiving $37.1 billion in defense contracts last year.





Defense

X-37 lessons learned could help Space Force define future capabilities-

The Space Force is already thinking about future spaceplanes and other platforms that will succeed those now in service, though the near-term focus will be on making existing capabilities more resilient, Lt. Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, deputy chief of space operations for operations, cyber, and nuclear, said in an AFA Mitchell Institute virtual event Oct. 16.



General says ‘no clear vision’ yet for military cargo delivery via space rocket-

The U.S. Space Force so far hasn’t seen a good plan for how rockets may someday deliver cargo around the world, according to a top general.





Veterans

Plans for vets suicide prevention training, new three-digit emergency mental health crisis line signed into law-

President Donald Trump on Oct. 17 signed into law a pair of bills designed to help prevent veterans suicide, including a measure to establish a new three-digit national crisis line similar to 911 for mental health emergencies.









