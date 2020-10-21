Advertisement

Missile Defense Agency

a.i. solutions Inc.,* Lanham, Md., is being awarded a $203,204,319 competitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort contract with a three-year base value of $77,728,390 and two one-year options for quality and mission assurance advisory and assistance services. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region; Dahlgren, Va.; Huntsville, Ala.; Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M.; Fort Greely, Alaska; Orlando, Fla.; Moorestown, N.J.; Tucson, Ariz.; Salt Lake City, Utah; Promontory, Utah; Joplin, Mo.; and other locations as directed, with an estimated completion date of December 2025. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the beta.SAM.gov website with two proposals received. Fiscal 2020 and 2021 research, development, test and evaluation; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $4,513,906 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-21-C-0010).





U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $138,769,282 modification (P00027) to previously awarded cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-19-C-0010. This modification adds scope to continue the development of pilot training device software to align the F-35 air system with continued capability development. Additionally, this modification provides for testing and continuous re-certification activities for dual capable F-35 aircraft as Block 4 capabilities are developed, matured and fielded in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (51 percent; and Fort Worth, Texas (49 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,623,119; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,325,900; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,071,980 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

L3 Technologies Inc., Global Communications Solutions Division, Victor, N.Y., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling of $87,712,000 for the purchase of up to a maximum 169 production Marine Corps Wideband Satellite – Expeditionary systems. Work will be performed in Rochester, N.Y., and is expected to be complete by October 2025. Fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $20,673,900 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award and funds will not expire at the end of current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with four offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-21-D-2025).

Technology Security Associates Inc.,* California, Md., is awarded an $83,287,546 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides a full range of platform security and related support services to include, security modeling, program security management, trusted systems and network, cybersecurity, anti-tamper, system security engineering, international programs security support, acquisition security support, communications security support and physical security, force protection, anti-terrorism, and emergency management support for the Naval Air System Command and the Naval Air Warfare Centers. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Md., (90 percent); St. Inigoes, Md., (2 percent); Lakehurst, N.J., (2 percent); Orlando, Fla., (1 percent); China Lake, Calif., (1 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (1 percent); North Island, Calif., (1 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (1 percent); and Jacksonville, Fla., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0005).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $12,663,878 modification (P00088) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-0033. This modification adds scope in support of the F-35 Lightning II Lot 11 diminishing manufacturing sources redesign of the Electrical Optical Targeting System, 270V Battery Cell Separator and a component for the Helmet Mounted Display System for Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,198,654; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,198,654; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,266,570 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Privoro, Tempe, Ariz., has been awarded a $37,100,000 firm-fixed-price agreement for prototyping and pilot work to support the establishment of a trusted platform for secure mobility that will bring the advantages of commercial mobile technology to government agencies. Work will be performed in Phoenix, Ariz., and is expected to be completed Aug. 1, 2024. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,668,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-19-9-9333).





U.S. Special Operations Command

Trofholz Technologies Inc., Rocklin, Calif., was awarded a $15,000,000 maximum single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92240-21-D-0001) with an ordering period of up to five years for contractor-provided non-personal Integrated Electronic Security System services in support of Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) enterprise requirements. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $145,899 are being obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed in various locations inside and outside the U.S. and may continue through fiscal 2026, depending on timing of orders placed by NSWC. The contract was awarded competitively using Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15 procedures with four proposals received. NSWC, Coronado, Calif., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Conn., was awarded a $13,739,845 modification (P00152) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0009 for one UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Jordan) funds in the amount of $13,739,845 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., has been awarded an $11,340,637 firm-fixed-price, requirements-type contract for tire and wheel assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with one offer received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Wisconsin and New Jersey, with an Oct. 20, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2024 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich. (SPRDL1-21-D-0004).

*Small business









