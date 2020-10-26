Headlines – October 26, 2020

Advertisement

News

Israel drops objection to US sale of ‘certain’ arms to UAE-

Israel said Oct. 23 it will not oppose the U.S. sale of “certain weapon systems” to the United Arab Emirates following an agreement with Washington to upgrade its own capabilities to preserve its military edge in the Middle East.



Afghan forces claim to kill al Qaeda propagandist wanted by FBI-

Afghanistan claimed Oct. 25 it killed a top al Qaeda propagandist on an FBI most-wanted list during an operation in the country’s east, showing the militant group’s continued presence there as U.S. forces work to withdraw from America’s longest-running war amid continued bloodshed.



Trump administration slams NATO ally Turkey for test-firing S-400 air defense system-

The Trump administration on Oct. 23 slammed Turkey for taking a new step toward fielding a Russian-made air defense weapon. The U.S. complaint marked a deepening rift that threatens the future of a security relationship that has been central to the NATO military alliance for seven decades.





Business

Rafael pitches naval capabilities to counter ‘asymmetric power projection’-

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is presenting a number of technologies during the Euronaval conference meant to counter “asymmetric power projection” at sea.





Defense

Are troops really leaving Germany? It’s not totally clear-

Almost as soon as Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced over the summer his plan to move about 12,000 troops out of Germany, a bipartisan group of lawmakers stepped in.



Pentagon begins rolling out replacement for the F-35 system that maintainers hate the most-

Last month, a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B squadron got its first taste of the new logistics system that will replace the much-maligned current system over the next two years.



DARPA’s hypersonic OpFires aims for Army 1,000-mile missile-

The Army has not yet said which off-the-shelf missile it will modify to field a thousand-mile Mid-Range Capability in 2023 — but DARPA is already working on a replacement.



U.S. Air Force chief of staff sees Agility Prime aircraft fulfilling logistics missions-

The U.S. Air Force’s top officer views the service’s Agility Prime electric vertical takeoff and landing effort as a way for the air force to develop an unmanned logistics capability.



A-10 Warthog is preparing for its biggest upgrade in over a decade-

A new large-area cockpit display and additional weapons are all in the grand plans to get the A-10 ready for higher-end missions.





Veterans

New law extends VA mental health counseling to more Guard and Reserve members-

President Donald Trump has signed into law a pair of bills to help prevent suicides among veterans.









