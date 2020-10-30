Advertisement

U.S. Air Force

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $342,120,528 firm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to contract FA8609-18-F-0006 for KC-46A Aircraft 3 and 4 for Japan. This modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of two KC-46A Japan aircraft being produced under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Everett, Washington, and is expected to be completed June 30, 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of this contract is $800,972,411. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



The Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a $192,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) field team and lab support. This contract provides support for the AMRAAM system development test activities to include laboratory management, field-team test support, testing and analysis. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz.; Fort Worth, Texas; St. Louis, Mo.; Seattle, Wash.; Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.; Hill AFB, Utah; and Eglin AFB, Fla., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2030. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $479,372; and fiscal 2021 RDT&E funds in the amount of $800,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin AFB, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA86785-21-D-0030).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Northridge, Calif., has been awarded a $75,006,130 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, requirements contract for common munition built-in-tester reprogramming equipment system. This contract provides for the program management support, sustaining engineering, repairs, consumable parts depot, and production of CMBRE systems, initial spares kits and associated items belonging to the CMBRE configuration. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., and is expected to be completed Oct. 29, 2026. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds will be used and obligated via an individual delivery order against the contract as requirements are made known. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8533-21-D-0001).





U.S. Army

Eli Lilly and Co., Indianapolis, Ind., was awarded a $312,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of monoclonal antibody therapeutic LY-CoV555. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds in the amount of $312,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QY-21-C-0016).



Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Wilmington, Del., was awarded a $286,927,159 firm-fixed-price contract for the delivery of 200 million doses of AZD1222 vaccine for COVID- 19. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in West Chester Township, Ohio; and Albuquerque, N.M., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $286,927,159 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-C-0003).





Defense Finance and Accounting Service

KPMG LLP, McLean, Va., is being awarded a maximum $224,033,259 labor hour contract for audit services for the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General audits of the Army financial statements. Work will be performed in McLean, Va., with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. The contract has a one-year base period with four individual one-year option periods, and is the result of a competitive acquisition for which three quotes were received. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $43,696,323 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-21-F-0005).



Ernst and Young LLP, New York, N.Y., is being awarded a maximum $98,142,615 labor hour contract for audit services for the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General audits of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) financial statements, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. The contract has a one-year base period with four individual one-year option periods, and is the result of a competitive acquisition for which two quotes were received. Subject to availability of funding, fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (DLA) funds in the amount of $18,838,861 will be obligated when funds are available for this contract. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-21-F-0010).





Defense Logistics Agency

WGL Energy Services Inc., Vienna, Va., (SPE604-21-D-8005, $84,270,116); Reliant Energy Northeast LLC, Houston, Texas (SPE604-21-D-8004, $48,256,472); AEP Energy Inc., Chicago, Ill., (SPE604-21-D-8000, $15,924,871); MP2 Energy NE LLC, The Woodlands, Texas (SPE604-21-D-8003, $15,124,148); and Dynegy Energy Services (East) LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio (SPE604-21-D-8006, $9,060,198), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, requirements-type contract under solicitation SPE604-20-R-0408 to supply and deliver retail electricity and ancillary/incidental services. These were competitive acquisitions with nine responses received. They are two-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Ohio, with a Dec. 31, 2022, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Army Reserve, Argonne National Laboratory, Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory, U.S. National Arboretum, Naval Research Laboratory, National Institutes of Health, Department of Veterans Affairs, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Communication Support System Group, National Agricultural Library, Army Corps of Engineers, Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Information Systems Agency, Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Contract Management Agency and other federal civilian agencies. Using customers are solely responsible for funding this contract and vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.



Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., has been awarded a maximum $9,008,686 firm-fixed-price, one-time buy, requirements contract for cooler reservoirs used in the Air to Air Stinger weapon system parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a 29-month contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Arizona and India, with a Nov. 30, 2022, performance delivery date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., (SPRRA2-20-C-0039).



Burlington Industries LLC, Greensboro, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $8,134,668 modification (P00006) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1112) with four one-year option periods for wool, serge, sponged mothproof cloth. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a Nov. 4, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.





U.S. Navy

Bowen Engineering Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., is awarded an $83,424,684 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an underwater launch test facility at Naval Support Activity, Crane, Indiana. The work to be performed provides construction of a new underwater launch test facility, to include a launch test pit, operational support building, warehouse building, water treatment building, mechanical and electrical building, waste staging area, electrical substation and other site improvements. This contract contains an option which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $84,624,684. Work will be performed in Crane, Ind., and is expected to be completed by August 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,882,001 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website, with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-21-C-0009).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $73,844,598 modification to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-20-C-0037. This contract modification exercises an option to provide continued F-35 development lab infrastructure activities as well as recurring administration, maintenance and preparation of the F-35 laboratories to test developed configurations across the F-35 platform. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $15,128,657; fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,564,329; fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $7,564,329; and non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $6,664,984 will be obligated at time of award, $30,257,315 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity



Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $60,040,851 modification (P00046) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract N68936-17-C-0052. This modification exercises an option to provide organizational level aircraft maintenance and logistics support on aircraft, systems, subsystems, aircrew systems, search and rescue equipment and support equipment for P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules, F/A-18 Hornet, E/A-18 Growler, AV-8B Harrier II, H-60 Seahawk and E-2D Hawkeye aircraft in support of the Naval Test Wing Pacific Command. Work will be performed in China Lake, Calif., (50 percent); Point Mugu, Calif., (40 percent); Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii (2 percent); Naval Air Station, Lemoore, Calif., (2 percent); Patrick Air Force Base, Fla., (1 percent); Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., (1 percent); Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Md., (1 percent); Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Ariz., (1 percent); Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, Calif., (1 percent); and North Island, Calif., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $46,709,814 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Aircraft Readiness Alliance LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $56,339,955 modification (P00016) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N68936-17-C-0081. This modification exercises an option to provide depot level maintenance services for aircraft, aircraft engines, associated systems, equipment, components and materials. These services may involve rework of existing aviation end items, systems and components and the manufacture of items and component parts that are otherwise not available, modernization, conversion, in-service repair and disassembly for AV-8B, C-130, C-2, E-2, EA-6B, F/A-18, H-1, H-53, H-60, MQ-8, P-3, P-8, F-35 and V-22 aircrafts in support of Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (79.5 percent); Lemoore, Calif.,(8.5 percent); Camp Pendleton, Calif., (3.4 percent); Yuma, Ariz., (2.4 percent); Miramar, Calif., (2.2 percent); Whidbey Island, Wash., (1.7 percent); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (1 percent); Nellis, Nev., (1 percent); and Fallon, Calif., (0.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $20,073,043 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Vigor Marine LLC, Portland, Ore., is awarded a $17,861,520 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-4447 to support USS Chosin (CG 65) extended dry-docking selected restricted availability. This modification will provide production work in the superstructure for various interior spaces to USS Chosin (CG 65) during the performance of the extended availability at Vigor Shipyard, Seattle, Wash. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $17,861,520 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Everett, Wash., is the contracting activity.



Detyens Shipyard Inc., Charleston, S.C., is awarded a $10,884,056 firm-fixed-price contract for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability. The work to be performed provides for services for the post shakedown availability and dry-docking of the expeditionary fast transport USNS Puerto Rico (T-EPF 11). The contract also contains nine unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $13,039,037. Work will be performed in Charleston, S.C., and is expected to be completed by April 2021. Fiscal 2021 working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,884,056 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website, with two proposals received. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N32205-20-C-4088).



Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $7,659,000 cost-plus incentive-fee modification to previously awarded task order N00024-19-F-6201 under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00024-19-D-6200 for the design, prototyping and qualification testing for the Technical Insertion-20 AN/BLQ-10 electronic warfare system. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by February 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $7,659,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-19-D-6200).

*Small business









