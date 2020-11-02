Advertisement

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, N.J., is being awarded a sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus fixed-fee contract. The total value of this contract is $724,001,438, inclusive of all options. Under this follow on contract, the contractor will conduct full development and lifecycle engineering for the Aegis Weapon System (AWS) fielding for cruisers, destroyers and Aegis Ashore configurations. The AWS contract will support the following efforts: Aegis Baseline (BL) 5.4.1 (Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) 4.2) development; BL 9 (BMD 5.X) development; Aegis BMD In-Service support; BMD ground and flight test support; modeling and simulation support; Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex combat system engineering, testing, site support, modernization, technical and logistics support; and Aegis BMD ship installation and planning. The work will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with an estimated completion date of February 2024. Fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation; and fiscal 2021 procurement defense wide, and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $45,036,867, will be obligated at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0851-21-C-0002).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is being awarded a sole-source, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a ceiling value of $722,400,000. This contract is a hybrid of fixed-price incentive firm-target, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee. This contract is for fiscal years 2021-2029. Under this contract, the contractor will provide the management, material and services associated with the sustaining engineering and product support services of the Standard Missile-3 Block missile variants for the U.S. and Foreign Military Sales partners. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz.; and Huntsville, Ala., with an ordering period of nine years from contract award through Oct. 29, 2029. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $6,695,129 will be obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ0851-21-D-0001).





U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Sierra Vista, Ariz., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $158,390,024 undefinitized contract action for Global Hawk (RQ-4) aircraft sustainment. This contract provides for aircraft spares and contractor logistics support. Work will be performed in the Republic of Korea and Sierra Vista, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 29, 2024. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Republic of Korea. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $33,835,878 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8690-21-C-1001).

Hologic Inc., Marlborough, Mass., has been awarded a $119,285,089 firm-fixed-price contract for SARS-CoV-2 molecular test production and capacity expansion. This contract provides for the expansion of manufacturing capabilities through additional equipment, material/supplies and facility infrastructure. Work will be performed in Somerset, Wisc.; Hudson, Wisc.; Menomonie, Wisc.; Anaheim, Calif.; Baldwin, Wisc.; Guilford, Maine; and San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be completed by January 2022. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Funding is authorized through Health Care Enhancement Act (H.R. 266) from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in the full amount which is being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8656-21-C-0002).

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, N.J., has been awarded a $97,505,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide repair and return (R&R) services for unclassified and classified line-replaceable unit/standard equipment module assets of the ALQ-211 (V)4, (V)8, and (V)9 systems of the airborne F-16 Advanced Integrated Defense Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) weapon systems. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to support air forces of Chile, India, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Turkey, Iraq and Morocco. Procurement of these R&R logistical support services is necessary to restore F-16 AIDEWS systems to mission capable condition and to equip partnering F-16 FMS fleets with airborne self-defense and survivability against electromagnetic threats. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 29, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $73,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8523-21-D-0001).

Tyonek Services Overhaul Facility – Stennis LLC,* Kiln, Miss., has been awarded a $92,800,000 contract for C-5M sustainment. This contract provides for alternative modification installation services. Work will be performed in Waco, Texas, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2030. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. A combination of fiscal 2020 transportation working capital funds and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,577,182 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8525?21?D?0001).

Raytheon Co., Marlborough, Mass., has been awarded a $15,537,424 modification (P00120) to contract FA8705-14-C-0001 for transportable install kit/electronic equipment (IKEE) kits under already established contract line item numbers 0004, 0005 and 0006 respectively for a global aircrew strategic network terminal. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Mass., and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2023. Fiscal 2019 other procurement funds in the amount of $8,011,905; and fiscal 2020 other procurement funds in the amount of $7,525,519 are being obligated at time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $559,045,880. The Air Force Material Command, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Md., has been awarded a $13,365,920 time and materials task order to provide time and materials for Mobility Air Forces Automated Flight Planning Service (MAFPS) Functional On-Site Support Element. This contract provides services to include support desk activities and assistance with MAFPS flight plan requests, data management, application training, creation/routing/tracking/analysis of customer requests/trouble tickets (trend analysis) and resulting products to ensure Air Operations Center mission requirements are met. Work will be performed in Rockville, Md., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 30, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,690,571 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-20-F-0202).

InBios International Inc., Seattle, Wash., has been awarded a $12,670,301 firm-fixed-price contract for expansion of production capability for COVID-19 Rapid test. This contract provides for expansion of production capability for the SCoV-2 IgG/IgM Detect and SCoV-2 Ag Detect tests. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., and is expected to be completed by April 2021. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Funding is authorized through Health Care Enhancement Act (H.R. 266) from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and funds in the full amount will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8656-21-C-8877).

PAE Applied Technologies LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $12,665,242 firm-fixed-price modification (P00016) to contract FA4890-17-F-3053 for forward operating location/base operating support. The contract modification exercises Option Year Three. Work will be performed at Hato IAP, Curacao; and Reina Beatrix IAP, Aruba, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $71,784,016. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., King of Prussia, Penn., has been awarded a $7,801,213 hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable modification (P00040) to contract FA8823-17-C-0003 for system sustainment of the Meteorological Data Station. This modification provides for the exercise of the Option Year Four pre-priced contract line items for additional sustainment services under the basic contract. Work will be performed in King of Prussia, Penn., and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $900,000; and spectrum relocation funds in the amount of $498,822 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $63,259,109. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded $28,912,436 for a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00383-21-F-A30P) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-17-G-A301 for the procurement of radomes for the total quantity of 99 each in support of the F/A-18 E-G aircraft. All work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $28,912,436 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., is awarded $17,932,332 for ceiling-priced delivery order N00383-21-F-Y500 under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-20-G-Y500 in support of five line items for the procurement of the electronic consolidated automated support system used on a support equipment test bench. All work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,786,843 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $16,590,126 modification (P0001) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0256 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This modification procures 190 spare parts and provides support for the repair and maintenance of the CH-53K Low Rate Initial Production configuration aircraft. Work will be performed in Rochester, United Kingdom (21.02 percent); Stratford, Conn., (13.03 percent); Garden Grove, Calif., (12.98 percent); Windsor, Conn., (12.41 percent); Forest, Ohio (9.85 percent); Quebec, Canada (8.95 percent); Chesterfield, Mo., (8.8 percent); Windsor Locks, Conn., (6.31 percent); Hazelwood, Mo., (2.01 percent); Rockmart, Ga., (1.66 percent); Lebanon, N.H., (1.18 pe3rcent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,590,126 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded $14,230,773 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N00383-21-F-U203 under previously awarded long-term contract (LTC) N00383-19-D-U201 for the repair of the turret, sensor-sight in support of the H-60 aircraft. The current delivery order will exceed the total estimated value of $58,777,194. The original LTC award announcement was published on Dec. 19, 2018. Per Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 205.303(a)(i)(B), this delivery order must be publicized as the estimated value has been reached and this delivery order has a face value of more than $7.5 million. This delivery order brings the new total amount of the LTC to $70,140,189. All work will be performed in Jacksonville, Fla., and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Annual working capital (Navy) funds in the full amount of $14,230,773 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

Battelle Memorial Institute, Columbus, Ohio, is awarded a $12,899,128, 18-month contract option under existing cost-reimbursement contract N66001-19-C-4019 for the development of a novel, nonsurgical, bi-directional brain-computer interface with high spacio-temporal resolution and low latency for potential human use. Exercise of this option increases the overall value of this contract to $15,804,682. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities in Columbus, Ohio (31 percent); Weston, Fla., (47 percent); Miami, Fla., (11 percent); and Pittsburgh, Penn., (11 percent). The period of performance from Oct. 30, 2020, through April 29, 2022. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,854,743 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency broad agency announcement solicitation published on the beta.SAM.gov website. Nineteen proposals were received and six were selected for award. The Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001-19-C-4019).

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Conn., is awarded a $10,186,100 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-09-C-2104 for execution of USS Delaware (SSN 791) guaranty period. General Dynamics Electric Boat will perform planning and execution efforts, in preparation to accomplish the maintenance, repair, alterations, testing and other work on USS Delaware (SSN 791) during its scheduled guaranty period. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by July 2021. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,186,100 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Groton, Conn., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $9,789,348 modification (P00004) to cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-20-F-0025 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This modification exercises an option to provide labor to retrofit link 16 crypto-modernization/hybrid-beyond line of sight capabilities on 34 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (39.2 percent); Ronkonkoma, N.Y., (23.98 percent); Bethpage, N.Y., (18.02 percent); Petaluma, Calif., (6.8 percent); Irvine, Calif., (6.76 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (3.25 percent); Minden, Neb., (1.5 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.49%), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,789,348 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Railroad Construction Co. Inc., Paterson, N.J., is awarded a $9,759,564 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification under previously-awarded contract N40085-19-D-9024 for the exercise of Option Two under a contract for base operations support services at Naval Weapons Station Earle, N.J.; and Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Penn. The work to be performed provides for preventive maintenance of railroad switch turnouts, maintenance of railroad track rights-of way, to include weed control and tree trimming; ultrasonic testing of railroad track components; maintenance of railroad crossings; and the repair of railroad trackage, to include the replacement of crossties, switch timbers and rail and switch turnout components. No percentage estimates of the amount of work at each location is available, as work will be performed based on individual task orders. This modification brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $28,242,820. Work will be performed in Colts Neck, New Jersey; and Mechanicsburg Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by October 2021. No funding is being obligated with this award, but an anticipated task order during the option period will be awarded for recurring work at Public Works Department, Earle, N.J.. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,841,872 will be awarded at that time under that task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic Public Works Department, Earle, Colts Neck, N.J., is the contracting activity.

GE Aviation Systems LLC, Dowty Propellers, Sterling, Va., is awarded an $8,091,000 modification (P00020) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-17-D-0089. This modification adds scope to provide logistics services in support of KC-130J R391 propeller upgrades for the Marine Corps. Specifically, this effort provides durability upgrades to the propeller blade polyurethane and leading edge guard. Work will be performed in Sterling, Va., (56 percent); and Gloucester, United Kingdom (44 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md.,, is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

J&J Maintenance Inc., Austin, Texas, was awarded a $25,483,823 firm-fixed-price contract for healthcare housekeeping services at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 Defense Health Program (Defense) funds in the amount of $25,483,823 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-21-C-0001).

Test & Evaluation Services and Technologies LLC, Herndon, Va., was awarded a $15,217,605 modification (P00002) to contract W900KK-20-D-0012 for threat systems operations and maintenance integrated support. Work will be performed in Herndon, Va., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2027. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $15,217,605 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 21, 2020)

ICF Inc. LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $14,155,272 modification (P00040) to contract W911QX-17-C-0018 for mission critical defense cyber operation services. Work will be performed in Adelphi, Maryland; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.; Fort Belvoir, Va.; San Antonio, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Fort Meade, Md.; and Columbia, Md., with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

National Conferencing Inc., Dumfries, Va., was awarded a $13,492,970 modification (P00003) to contract W9124J-20-C-0018 to provide event planning, coordination and logistical support for training requirements of Department of the Army, Chief of Chaplains. Work will be performed in Dumfries, Va., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $9,124,231 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity.

