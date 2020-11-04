Headlines – November 4, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S. Congress notified of drone sale to Taiwan: Pentagon-

The U.S. State Department cleared the potential sale of four sophisticated U.S.-made aerial drones to Taiwan in a formal notification sent to Congress, the Pentagon said Nov. 3.



MC-130Js, F-15Es deploy to Denmark for Baltic exercise-

U.S. airmen and aircraft from two bases in England recently deployed to Aalborg, Denmark for a two-week, multilateral agile combat employment exercise hosted by the Combined Special Operations Air Task Group.





Business

Defense aerospace primes are raking in money for classified programs-

Two months after disclosing the existence of a next-generation fighter jet demonstrator, the U.S. Air Force is staying mum on which company may have built it. But one thing is for sure: Classified aviation programs are on the rise, and opportunities abound for the three major American defense aerospace primes — Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.



Navy’s next-generation SSN(X) attack boat will build off Columbia Class-

The Navy’s next attack submarine will feature technology in the Columbia-class program and be significantly larger than the current class of the Virginia-class attack submarines, the chief executive of BWX Technologies said on Monday as part of the company’s third-quarter earnings call.



DARPA awards contracts for autonomous ‘Sea Train’-

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded contracts for its Sea Train program, which seeks to enable autonomous vessels to perform long-range transit operations.



Viasat to supply Britain’s future frigate with satellite communications tech-

Progress toward boosting the British Royal Navy’s frigate numbers with a new class of ship continues to advance, with the Babcock International-led consortium contracted to build the warships adding on satellite communication supplier Viasat to its list of subcontractors.





Defense

Soldiers, Marines finish first test of ruggedized ‘do-it-all’ augmented reality goggle-

The Army has finished the first field test of its do-it-all goggle in the ruggedized military version that soldiers could see by next year.



Here’s latest on the next U.S. supercarrier-

The U.S. Navy’s next Ford-class supercarrier, the John F. Kennedy, will be delivered to the fleet with its full suite of advanced electronics and with the ability to support the carrier-launched F-35C, a change from a planned two-phase delivery devised in the original contract.



Navy prepares for integration of MQ-25 tanker drones with E-2 Hawkeye squadrons-

The MQ-25s will be attached to E-2 squadrons during deployments and Hawkeye crews will cross-train to also fly the Stingrays.



After KC-46, U.S. Air Force looks ahead to ‘bridge tanker’-

The Air Force is moving forward with its “bridge tanker” project—the air-refueling aircraft acquisition formerly known as “KC-Y”—in a “full and open competition” to replace the KC-135 Stratotanker fleet. It is a stepping stone to a more futuristic tanker, Air Mobility Command boss Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost said Oct. 27.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact