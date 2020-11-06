Advertisement

U.S. Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $9,473,511,245 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2117. The contract modification exercises an option for construction and test of the lead and second ships of the Columbia class SSBN 826 and SSBN 827, as well as associated design and engineering support. This modification to the integrated product and process development (IPPD) contract supports the fiscal 2021 construction start of the lead ship (SSBN 826) and advance procurement, advance construction, coordinated material buys and full construction of the follow hull (SSBN 827) in fiscal 2024. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (36 percent); Newport News, Va., (25 percent); Quonset Point, R.I., (17 percent); with other efforts performed at various sites throughout the U.S. (each less than 1 percent) (22 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2030. Efforts within the ship include the Common Missile Compartment which is a joint U.S./United Kingdom effort. Fiscal 2021 National Sea-Based Deterrence Fund (NSBDF) funding in the amount of $545,186,307 (96%); and fiscal 2020 NSBDF funding in the amount of $19,936,251 (4%) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This action leverages the acquisition authorities contained in 10 U.S. Code §2218a, NSBDF. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Mass., was awarded a $94,039,953 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-5145 to exercise options and realign funding for DDG 1000 ship class integrated logistics support and engineering services. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, R.I., (41 percent); Tewksbury, Mass., (36 percent); Los Angeles, Calif., (8 percent); San Diego, Calif., (5 percent); Ft. Wayne, Ind., (4 percent); Marlboro, Mass., (4 percent); Bath, Maine (1 percent); and Nashua, N.H., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,980,000 was obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., Seattle, Wash., is awarded a $14,181,537 modification (P00009) to firm-fixed-price order (2017) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification exercises options for production, delivery and installation of 24 P-8A Poseidon Increment III Block I retrofit kits for the Navy. Work will be performed in Seattle, Wash., (98.7 percent); and Mesa, Ariz., (1.3 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $14,181,537 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Va., is awarded a $9,428,513 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6267 to exercise options for engineering services. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (88%); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) (12%) funding in the amount of $3,900,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $53,190,386 hybrid cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price modification (P00067) to contract FA8615-12-C-6016 for miscellaneous support for 50 retrofit aircraft to the Taiwan F-16 Peace Phoenix Rising program. This modification provides for contractor over and above support and acquisition of legacy aircraft hardware and equipment. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; and Taiwan, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.







Defense Logistics Agency

Outdoor Venture Corp.,** Stearns, Ky., has been awarded a maximum $37,464,448 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Modular General Purpose Tent System and components. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Location of performance is Kentucky, with a Nov. 4, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn. (SPE1C1-21-D-1404).

*Small business

**Small business in historically underutilized business zones









