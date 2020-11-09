Headlines – November 9, 2020

Advertisement

News

Where President-elect Joe Biden stands on national security issues-

President-elect Joe Biden is no stranger to international leadership and has a long track record on international relations and national security issues.



Decorated Afghan pilot who protected U.S. airmen is in hiding after Pentagon reverses approval to come to U.S.-

A helicopter pilot reputed to have killed more Taliban than anyone else in the Afghan air force is in hiding after the Pentagon reversed its decision to approve his move to the United States.





Business

Lockheed Martin to build mid-range missile prototype for US Army-

Lockheed Martin has been chosen to build the U.S. Army’s new mid-range missile prototype, landing a nearly $340 million contract to take elements from Navy missiles to forge the new weapon, the service’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office announced Nov. 6.



U.S. Navy awards $43M contract for autonomous supply chain management-

The U.S. Navy awarded a $42.6 million contract for autonomous supply chain management to One Network Enterprises, the company announced Nov. 4.



Boeing hires former SpaceX engineer for new software executive job-

Boeing on Nov. 6 announced it hired Jinnah Hosein as vice president of software engineering, a new role at the aerospace giant.



Estonian robotics company makes inroads with European armies-

Italy has become the latest country to show interest in Estonian robotics firm Milrem’s THeMIS ground vehicle, as nations across Europe continue to actively pursue the unmanned systems.



Italy plans new destroyers for 2028 delivery-

Fresh from a burst of shipbuilding spurred by the retirement of old vessels, the Italian Navy is now back at the drawing board to design what it considers the cornerstone of its fleet — new destroyers.



Competitors protest awards to SpaceX and L3Harris for hypersonic weapon tracking satellites-

Raytheon and Airbus are protesting two recent awards for eight missile tracking satellites issued to SpaceX and L3Harris, putting into question the Space Development Agency’s tight schedule to get its initial constellation on orbit in 2022.



Submarine industrial base ready to grow – but only if Pentagon, Congress send right signals-

Huntington Ingalls Industries is confident its businesses are well-positioned for whatever the future of the Navy is – whether it’s the implementation of the Pentagon’s Battle Force 2045 plan or something else implemented by new leadership, according to the chief executive.



Trump plan to sell F-35s to United Arab Emirates can proceed despite election-

President Trump’s plan to approve the $10 billion sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates is expected to proceed, regardless of the outcome of the 2020 election and despite questions from Democrats in the Senate.



More funding endorsed for Evader aerial target missile system-

Additional funding has been endorsed, although not yet approved, to confirm the supersonic performance of the Australian-developed Evader autonomous aerial target missile system, sources close to the program have disclosed.



BAE Systems secures U.S. Army ‘A-Team’ technology development deals-

BAE Systems has secured several U.S. Army research and development pacts that are designed to help create advanced technologies to team manned, unmanned, and autonomous aircraft in future combat operations.





Defense

U.S. Army is looking for a new machine gun, and Marines might get a new caliber, too-

The Army has begun a multiyear study to determine what will replace its platoon-level machine gun, the M240.



U.S. Army wants smaller brigades, stronger divisions & lots of robots-

The Army wants the first casualty of the next war to be a robot, not a human being.



Futuristic U.S. Army goggles built to make soldiers unstoppable in the dark are almost ready for troops to take into combat-

The U.S. Army just took a big step toward fielding a futuristic augmented reality headset that the service hopes will give soldiers the edge on battlefields that are “increasingly urban, congested, dark and unpredictable.”



Army still wants a precision infantry weapon to destroy the enemy from behind cover-

The XM25 program may be dead, but Army maneuver officials at Fort Benning, Ga., still want to arm infantry squads with a precision weapon that can destroy enemies hiding behind cover.





Veterans

Veterans employment rates improve again in October-

Veterans unemployment rates saw another sizable drop in October, the latest sign that some of the economic effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may be softening.



VA’s high-tech training program runs out of money after one month-

A Department of Veterans Affairs high-tech job training program introduced last year has run out of money and won’t return until its funding is replenished next October, VA officials announced Nov. 5.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact