Headlines – November 13, 2020

News

Outgoing Syria envoy admits hiding U.S. troop numbers-

“We were always playing shell games,” says Amb. Jim Jeffrey, who also gives advice to President-elect Biden.



Biden team reaching out to former Mattis officials for help with transition-

President-elect Joe Biden’s team has had initial discussions with people who worked for former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about helping with the transition at the Pentagon and possibly serving in the new administration, according to three people familiar with the move.



Shakeups coming for some military congressional committees after the election-

The membership of the House in the 117th Congress is largely set, with Democrats maintaining the majority and most key leaders of committees that oversee the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs returning.





Business

South Korea’s KAI looks to enter military transport market-

Korea Aerospace Industries is considering adding military transport planes to its product line with the goal of partnering with foreign aircraft manufacturers, Defense News has learned.



Airbus hopes its $6.5 billion German Eurofighter sale will shine for Switzerland, Finland-

Airbus is trying to make hay out of its $6.5 billion sale of 38 Eurofighter aircraft to Germany for other procurement competitions in Switzerland and Finland.



BAE Systems wins $30M in naval IT contracts-

BAE Systems was awarded two task order contracts to provide and integrate an information warfare platform aboard five U.S. Navy vessels, the company announced Nov. 11.



U.S. Space Force awards third contract for anti-jamming SATCOM prototypes-

The U.S. Space Force has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to build a new anti-jamming communications satellite prototype, bringing the number of companies working on that program to three.



Qatar signs up for Leonardo’s IFTS-

Qatari pilots will soon be training at Italy’s International Flight Training School, following an agreement between the Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, and Italy’s minister of defense Lorenzo Guerini on Nov. 11.



BAE Systems secures new contracts for production of the U.S Navy’s CANES-

BAE Systems has been awarded contracts worth more than $30 million to produce and integrate a mission-critical information warfare platform for U.S Navy vessels to help Sailors execute their missions and remain connected while at sea, the company said in a Nov. 11 release.



BAE Systems secures $94M contract to deliver advanced tech to Navy-

BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year, $94 million single-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract to deliver advanced technology capability to the U.S. Navy.



Britain moves to protect its defense industry from foreign influence-

Defense and space industries are among nearly twenty sectors named by the British government in the introduction of new legislation Nov. 11 aimed at tightening regulations allowing it to block potentially hostile direct foreign investment.





Defense

New DOD adviser has made controversial proposal: Get rid of the Marine Corps-

Retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, newly-appointed as a senior adviser at the Pentagon, has a track record of making controversial statements. But his most provocative of all might be a proposal to do away with the U.S. Marine Corps.



Military wary that shakeup could upend its apolitical nature-

The words spoken by America’s top military officer carried a familiar ring, but in the midst of a chaotic week at the Pentagon, they were particularly poignant.



Congress clashes with Army over purchasing cargo helicopters-

For the second year in a row, Congress is poised to bolster the CH-47F Chinook Block II program as the Army holds steady on its decision to scale back and only buy the latest variant for special operators.





Veterans

Suicide rate among veterans up again slightly, despite focus on prevention efforts-

The rate of suicide among veterans ticked upwards in recent years despite increased public attention and funding on the problem, according to a new report released by Department of Veterans Affairs officials on Nov. 12.



VA coronavirus cases reach record high for 10th consecutive day-

The Department of Veterans Affairs on Veterans Day hit its 10th consecutive day of record-high levels of active coronavirus cases among patients, more than doubling infection levels in the last month alone.









