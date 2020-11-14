Air Force releases “Red Tailed Angels” docu-series

Advertisement

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of World War II, the U.S. Air Force video production team produced a video series to highlight the Tuskegee Airmen and their impact on the war, and society as a whole.

“The Red Tailed Angels” documentary series showcases the hardships, struggles and ultimately the successes of the Tuskegee Airmen.

“The Tuskegee Airmen represent a part of American history, which for far too many years languished in obscurity after World War II,” said Anthony Young, Air Force Television senior producer. “This documentary is an attempt to tell their story through the words of those who lived it, highlighting not only the obstacles they faced, but the perseverance they exhibited in overcoming it. Though they have been revered for their exploits during the war, I think their legacy is evident not only throughout the U.S. armed forces, but within society as a whole, given the many doors their success has led to the opening of.”

The first of the three-part series is available on the Air Force Blue Tube Channel. The second and third segments will soon follow.

Episode One:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=095g3hMq5Eg

Episode Two:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFEmqvyM0Pk









