U.S. Navy

LPI Technical Services,* Chesapeake, Va., (N64498-21-D-4001); Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc.,* Reading, Penn., (N64498-21-D-4002); Amee Bay LLC,* Hanahan, S.C., (N64498-21-D-4003); and NDI Engineering Co.,* Thorofare, N.J., (N64498-21-D-4004), are each awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, infinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for the engineering and technical support for surface ship and submarine electrical power generation and propulsion for hull, mechanical, and electrical systems and equipment. The contract awarded to LPI Technical Services is not to exceed $83,230,713; the contract awarded to Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc. is not to exceed $73,926,521; the contract awarded to Amee Bay LLC is not to exceed $76,072,955; and the contract awarded to NDI Engineering Co. is not to exceed $76,335,424. The contract awards listed above are not to exceed a program value and combined total of $83,230,713. Each awardee will be awarded $100,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world (based on each individual task order) and is expected to be complete by June 2026. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $400,000 ($100,000 per awardee) will be obligated at time of award via individual task orders and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(a), these contracts were competed as a total small business set aside via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.



BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair (BAE Systems), Norfolk, Va., was awarded a $76,251,735 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of the USS Stout (DDG 55) fiscal 2021 docking selected restricted availability (DSRA). This is a Chief of Naval Operations scheduled DSRA. The purpose is to maintain, modernize and repair the USS Stout (DDG 55). This is a “long-term” docking availability and was solicited on a coast-wide (East and Gulf coasts) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport. BAE Systems will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair and modernization for USS Stout (DDG 55). This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $100,525,216. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be completed by November 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $76,251,735 will be obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $76,178,614 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the Federal Business Opportunities website. Competitive proposals were received in response to Solicitation No. N00024-20-R-4440. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4440).



General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Fairfax, Va., is awarded a $49,565,721 modification (P00028) to previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract W15QKN-15-D-0001. This contract provides integrated logistics support services for Foreign Military Sales customers using Navy procured defense articles including weapon systems, various aircrafts and other components in support of the International Sustainment Department and the Naval Air Systems Command. Work will be performed in Mechanicsburg, Penn., (25 percent); California, Md.,(25 percent), Arlington, Va., (6 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (6 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (5 percent); Lexington Park, Md., (4 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (4 percent); San Diego, Calif., (3 percent); Kuwait City, Kuwait (1 percent); Atsugi, Japan (1 percent); Tokyo, Japan (1 percent); Ping Tung, Taiwan (1 percent); Cairo, Egypt (1 percent); Cours, France (1 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (1 percent); Miramar, Calif., (1 percent); Lemoore, Calif., (1 percent); Cherry Point, N.C., (1 percent); Pensacola, Fla., (1 percent); Oceana, Va., (1 percent); Warrenton, Va., (1 percent); Whidbey Island, Wash., (1 percent); Jacksonville, N.C., (1 percent); New Bern, N.C., (1 percent); Dover, Del., (1 percent); Granger, Ind., (1 percent); Houston, Texas (1 percent); Fredericksburg, Va., (1 percent); King George, Va., (1 percent); and Seattle, Wash., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed October 2021. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md.,, is the contracting activity.



Honeywell International Inc., South Bend, Ind., is awarded $25,740,870 for a long-term contract for the manufacture of four parts associated with the wheels and brakes used in support of the F/A-18 aircraft. This contract includes a three-year base period with no options. All work will be performed in South Bend, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders are issued and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. The Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-21-D-YA01).



Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc., Upper Marlboro, Md., is awarded a $10,543,339 recurring/non-recurring services type contract for custodial services at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis, Md.. The work to be performed provides for all management, supervision, labor hours, training, equipment and supplies necessary to perform custodial services at the NSA Annapolis. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Md., with the contract period of Dec. 1 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance in the amount of $10,046,925 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the contract period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-21-D-3504).





U.S. Air Force

ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Va., has been awarded a $38,693,105 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00046) to contract FA8819-18-C-1001 for specialized acquisition and operations security services. This modification provides for the exercise of an option for an additional quantity of services being procured under the basic contract. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif.,; Vandenberg AFB, Calif.,; Peterson AFB, Colo.,; and Schriever AFB, Colo., and is expected to be completed Nov. 16, 2021. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,898,104 are being obligated at the time or award. Total cumulative value of the contract is 101,069,991. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity.

