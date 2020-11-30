Headlines – November 30, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S. has closed at least 10 bases around Afghanistan; but drawdown details remain murky-

The United States has closed at least 10 bases across Afghanistan since the signing of a deal with the Taliban in February, according to Afghan and U.S. officials, part of a drawdown process so murky that many here say they are uncertain of what’s to come despite a fast-approaching deadline.



Israeli military prepares for possibility Trump will strike Iran-

The Israel Defense Forces have in recent weeks been instructed to prepare for the possibility that the U.S. will conduct a military strike against Iran before President Trump leaves office, senior Israeli officials told Axios.





Business

U.S. Army solicits bids for new cryptographic technologies-

The U.S. Army is soliciting industry proposals to develop new cryptographic technologies, designed to ensure secure and compartmentalized communication capabilities in the wake of rapidly advancing cyber warfare and electronic warfare threats to those operations.



Textron Systems readies all-electric Ripsaw M5 UGV-

Textron Systems has developed an all-electric version of the Ripsaw M5 unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). Delivery of the platform for experimentation and trials will take place in 2021.



Rheinmetall unveils new ground robot for armed reconnaissance-

Rheinmetall has unveiled a new scouting configuration of its Mission Master ground robot, ratcheting up competition in a European market segment that is set to heat up in the coming years.



Aircraft makers sweeten their offers in high-stakes Swiss warplane race-

Four aircraft makers have submitted final offers for Switzerland’s $6.5 billion aircraft program, with Airbus and Lockheed Martin touting different approaches to assembling their planes locally.





Defense

Lifting near-total ban on transgender people from military service among Biden plans to protect LGBTQ rights-

As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama.



Another Navy Fire Scout drone suffers mishap-

An unmanned MQ-8C drone helicopter was damaged in a ground mishap Nov. 16, the second major mishap involving the new Charlie variant of the Fire Scout this month.



Air Force embracing new tech to solve pilot shortage-

Facing an ongoing pilot shortage, the Air Force has been working to bolster the training of its undergraduate pilots and take advantage of new technologies such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence.





Veterans

Arlington National Cemetery announces revised plans for Wreaths Across America-

Arlington National Cemetery will close to the public from Dec. 13 to 19 to allow Christmas wreaths to be placed at 267,000 graves, officials announced Nov. 25.



Time running out on one veteran’s push for VA reforms-

When lawmakers return to Capitol Hill from Thanksgiving break, they’ll have a host of major legislative hurdles to face, including a possible federal shutdown in early December, a controversial defense policy bill facing a presidential veto, and a path ahead on pandemic relief for the entire country.









