Lockheed Martin completes acquisition Of I3 Hypersonics portfolio

Advertisement

Lockheed Martin has closed its acquisition of the Hypersonics portfolio of Integration Innovation Inc., a software and systems engineering company based in Huntsville, Alabama.

This acquisition expands Lockheed Martin’s capabilities to design, develop and product integrated hypersonic weapon systems for its customers.

Mike Wicks, the former CEO of i3, has been named vice president of the Hypersonic Engineering & Accelerated Technologies program within the Hypersonic Strike Portfolio for Lockheed Martin Space.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact