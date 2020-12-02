Advertisement

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Conn., is awarded a $642,000,000 not-to-exceed, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target undefinitized contract. This contract provides for the procurement of performance-based logistics activities including maintenance of support equipment, common program activities, unique and common base recurring sustainment, repair of repairables, field service representatives, common replenishment spares, conventional take-off and landing/carrier variant F135 unique maintenance services and short take-off and landing F135 unique services in support of the F-35 Lightning II F135 propulsion system for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense participants and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Conn., (73 percent); Oklahoma City, Okla., (18 percent); Camari, Italy (3 percent); Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., (2 percent); Edwards AFB, Calif., (1 percent); Hill AFB, Utah (1 percent); Luke AFB, Ariz., (1 percent); and Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station, S.C., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $100,999,236; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $87,738,708; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,757,554; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air National Guard) funds in the amount of $10,991,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00019-21-C-0011).



Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Penn., is awarded a $397,611,585 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2114 for Naval nuclear propulsion components. Work will be performed in Monroeville, Penn., (68 percent); and Schenectady, N.Y., (32 percent). Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $397,611,585 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



A2 JV,* Lexington Park, Md., is awarded an $84,776,227 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides support services for the Airborne Systems Integration Division in the design, development and demonstration of sensor capabilities for a variety of platforms, manned and unmanned, airborne, shipborne, and fixed mobile ground stations for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Md., (44 percent); Saint Inigoes, Md., (35 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (15 percent); Bridgewater, Va., (1 percent); California, Md., (1 percent); Herndon, Va., (1 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (1 percent); Warminster, Penn., (1 percent); Hollywood, Md., (0.5 percent); and Virginia Beach, Va., (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; four offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N00421-21-D-0009).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $62,937,212 modification (P00007) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0571 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This modification exercises an option to provide non-recurring and recurring labor associated with aircraft modification efforts. Non-recurring labor includes the creation of design data to release any new, applicable part numbers, generation of the engineering change proposal to authorize changes to engineering, updating documentation, update and release time compliance technical directives and coordinating the change throughout the change request release process. Recurring labor includes project management, planning, modification execution support, and kit management in support of the F-35 program for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $26,370,691; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,004,933; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $12,637,793; and FMS in the amount of $7,923,795 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 27, 2020)



Collins Engineers Inc., Chicago, Ill., is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $30,000,000 for multi-discipline architect-engineering services in support of small waterfront projects primarily in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic (MIDLANT) area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for comprehensive architect-engineering services for waterfront planning, design, construction, evaluation of new construction, and renovation projects located primarily within the NAVFAC MIDLANT AO, and the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, but may also include work worldwide. An initial task order for the minimum guarantee is being awarded at $5,000. Work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within NAVFAC MIDLANT AO primarily in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date November 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); and O&M,N. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with five proposals received. NAVFAC MIDLANT, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0007).



Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., is awarded firm-fixed-price task order N69450-21-F-0504 at $25,899,995 under a global contingency service multiple award contract for base operating support services at Naval Station, Guantanamo Bay. The work to be performed provides for base operating support services to include family housing, facility management, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, other (swimming pools), grounds maintenance and landscaping, utilities management, electrical, wastewater, water and base support vehicles and equipment. The task order also contains one unexercised four-month option period and one unexercised two-month option period, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $45,849,372. Work will be performed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and is expected to be completed by November 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (O&M) (Navy); fiscal 2021 Defense Health Program; fiscal 2021 O&M (Army); and fiscal 2021 O&M (defense agencies) in the amount of $21,394,860 for recurring work will be obligated on individual modifications issued during the base period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N62742-16-D-3552).



SOLUTE Inc., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $15,498,167 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-with-no fee contract to provide support for an automated digital network system to include engineering and programmatic services for communications systems and associated certification and information assurance for current operations, planned upgrades and developments. This two-year contract includes four two-year option periods which, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $83,665,786. Work will be performed in the continental U.S.: California (90 percent); Hawaii (2 percent); Charleston, S.C., (2 percent); Norfolk, Va., (2 percent); and outside the continental U.S.: Bahrain (2 percent); and Italy (2 percent). The period of performance of the base award is from Nov. 30, 2020, through Nov. 29, 2022. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Nov. 29, 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued using other procurement (Navy); and operation and maintenance (Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps). This contract was competitively procured via Request for Proposal N66001-19-R-0035, published on the beta.sam.gov website. Six offers were received and one was selected for award. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001-21-D-0010).



CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Fla., is awarded an $11,328,529 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for Navy T-44C ProLine 21 aircraft pilot training, to include operation and curriculum development and instruction in support of the Chief of Naval Aviation Training. Work will be performed in Corpus Christi, Texas, and is expected to be completed in April 2027. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,029,696 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N61340-21-C-0005).



IAP Worldwide Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Fla., is awarded a $10,984,976 modification (P00070) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract N00019-15-C-0120. This modification increases the contract value and provides additional funding for inventory replenishment, operational and depot spare parts in support of the E-6B Mercury airborne command post take charge and move out aircraft. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla., (70 percent); Patuxent River, Md., (10 percent); Bellevue, Neb., (10 percent); and Fairfield, Calif., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,984,976 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $9,606,247 modification (P00003) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0283 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification exercises an option to provide follow-on integrated logistics and engineering services in support of the Harpoon/Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response missile system and Harpoon Launch system for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Mo., (92 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (5 percent); and Yorktown, Va., (3 percent, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,589,823; and FMS funds in the amount of $7,016,424 will be obligated at time of award; $2,589,823 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Hawaiian Dredging Construction Co. Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $9,326,667 firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of a firm-fixed-price contract for the underground utility realignment on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). The work to be performed provides for the installation of a 42-inch potable water transmission main from the Waiawa pump station, located at the northern end of Waihona Street, to the existing 42-inch water main near the intersection of Lehua Avenue and Second Street. The new pipe will replace the existing 42-inch transmission main which has reached the end of its useful life. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $60,045,058. Work will be performed in Pearl City, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Navy Reserve) contract funds in the amount of $9,326,667 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii, JBPHH, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-19-C-1319).





U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corp., Marietta, Ga., has been awarded a $1,400,000,000 indefinite-delivery requirements contract under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) for C-130J aircraft sustainment support. The ordering period for this award is 10 years from contract award. Work will mainly be performed in the host nation’s country. Services include program management support, spares, supply support services, support equipment, diminishing manufacturing sources, sustaining engineering services, sustaining engineering/technical services, field services representatives, logistics service representatives, technical order updates, technical order print and distribution, country standard time compliance technical orders and depot maintenance. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and is 100% FMS with no funds being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8553?21?D?0001).



L3 Communications Integrated Systems, Waco, Texas, has been awarded an estimated $667,877,734 firm-fixed-price, time-and-material, cost-reimbursement, no-fee and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for C-130H unscheduled depot-level maintenance/programmed depot maintenance in support of all C-130 variants and C-130J mid-cycle paint in support of C-130J variants. Work will be performed in Waco, Texas, and is expected to be completed Nov. 29, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive full and open source selection acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $26,066,766 are being obligated on first task order. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8504-21-D-0001).



Solution One Industries Inc., Killeen, Texas, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $70,622,375 firm-fixed-price contract for expeditionary/contingency medical material services. This contract provides critical logistical support personnel for routine staffing at various locations for assemblage packaging of war reserve materiel, inspection and audits and provides medical logistical support personnel for temporary surge in workload for contingency, humanitarian and base exercises. This contract supports 90 Air Force sites; 93 Air National Guard sites, four Army sites; and an undisclosed number if sites in support of the JANUS project. Work will be performed in Joint Base San Antonio-Kelly, Texas, and is expected to be completed Jan. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $798,899 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Installation Contracting Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8003-21-C-0004).



Rise8 Inc., Tampa, Fla., has been awarded a $13,928,215 firm-fixed-price contract to provide the necessary expertise, support and structure to enhance and accelerate the management and product delivery of the Advanced Battle Management System category five applications. Work will be performed in Tampa, Fla., and is expected to be completed Nov. 30, 2024. The award includes a base year plus three option years. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,483,739 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8612-21-C-5004).





U.S. Army

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded an $888,422,571 modification (P00451) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to exercise options (1,001 trailers; 2,679 vehicles; and 6,725 kits) for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles for the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 other procurement (Army); 2021 procurement (Marine Corps); 2020 and 2021 procurement (Air Force); and 2021 procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $888,422,571 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $52,301,773 modification (P00106) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for support of various Army Model Design Series aircraft and equipment in support of deployed units. Work will be performed in the U.S., Afghanistan, Kosovo, Kuwait and Germany, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales; 2019 aircraft procurement (Army); 2021 aircraft procurement (Army); and 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $52,301,773 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, Md., was awarded a $38,365,662 modification (P00037) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0058 for contractor logistics support services supporting the Afghan Air Force. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Afghanistan Security Forces (Army) funds in the amount of $38,365,662 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



AITC-Five Domains JV LLC,* Winter Springs, Fla., was awarded a $36,000,547 firm-fixed-price contract to provide train, advise, assist and mentor services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $36,000,547 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-21-C-0006).



Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $31,134,623 modification (P00008) to contract W15QKN-19-C-0017 to procure Excalibur Ib projectiles. Work will be performed in Healdsburg, Calif.; Karlskoga, Sweden; East Camden, Ariz.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Southway, United Kingdom; Cincinnati, Ohio; Glenrothes, Scotland; Salt Lake City, Utah; Joplin, Mo.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Lansdale, Penn.; Santa Clara, Calif.; Woodridge, Ill.; Trenton, Texas; Valencia, Calif.; Cookstown, N.J.; Tucson, Ariz.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Anniston, Ala.; Chino, Calif.; McAlester, Okla.; and Farmington, N.M., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $31,134,623 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.



Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $23,037,824 modification (P00051) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 to exercise options to procure vehicles and kits for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles for Brazil, Lithuania and Macedonia. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $23,037,824 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.



General Dynamics Missions Systems, Taunton, Mass., was awarded a $19,150,909 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support Warfighter Information Network Tactical Increment 2 equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Taunton, Mass., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 22, 2023. Fiscal 2021 procurement (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $8,867,882 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W15P7T-21-F-0021).



Gen-Probe Inc., Marlborough, Mass., was awarded a $12,600,000 firm-fixed-price contract to acquire Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays for use on the Hologic Panther Fusion system. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 20, 2021. The U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-20-D-0007).



Global Ordnance LLC,* Sarasota, Fla. (W52P1J-21-D-0001); High Noon Unlimited Inc.,* Holiday, Fla. (W52P1J-21-D-0002); and Paramount Enterprises International Inc., Exton, Penn. (W52P1J-21-D-0003), will compete for each order of the $12,450,000 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of trinitrotoluene. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.



Keller North America Inc., Frisco, Texas, was awarded a $10,500,000 modification (P00035) to contract W911WN-14-C-0002 to create a cutoff wall in the East Branch Dam. Work will be performed in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 10, 2020. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $10,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh, Penn., is the contracting activity.





Defense Logistics Agency

The Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $9,179,442 firm-fixed-price delivery order SPRPA1-21-F-KF01 against five-year basic ordering agreement (SPE4A1-16-G-0005) for Advanced Threat Warning (ATW) processors. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Illinois, with a Nov. 17, 2022, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.



Acme Aerospace Inc., Tempe, Ariz., has been awarded a maximum $8,887,656 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for batteries. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with one, one-year option period. Location of performance is Arizona, with a Nov. 29, 2023, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency, Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-21-D-0054).

*Small business









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact