Northrop Grumman JTE deployed in support of UK-led Joint Warrior Exercise

The Northrop Grumman Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) system simulated multiple threats as part of a training exercise during Exercise Joint Warrior, a military exercise hosted in the United Kingdom. (Courtesy photograph)

as a component of Exercise Joint Warrior, the largest military exercise in Europe.

JTE is a mobile air defence electronic warfare threat simulator that provides a battlespace environment, designed to help train military personnel to identify enemy missile or artillery threats. During the exercise, JTE provided electronic range simulation training capabilities and played a key role in the training of F-35B pilots from the RAF, RN and USMC.

“Warfighters need realistic training and it’s particularly important to the UK, and its allies, as they bring the F-35 Lightning II into service,” said Andy Horler, director, business development, Northrop Grumman. “Our Joint Threat Emitter offers a high level of preparation for aircrews as they train to combat various threats.”

Exercise Joint Warrior brings together all branches of the UK’s armed forces combining with NATO and other allied forces, incorporating 58 aircraft and 16 warships from 14 allied nations. Going head to head against the JTE simulation is a key component of the F-35B aircrews’ training ahead of their deployment as part of the UK Carrier Strike Group in 2021.









