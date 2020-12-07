Advertisement

U.S. Navy

DRS Laurel Technologies Inc., Johnstown, Penn. (N63394-21-D-0001); and VT Milcom Inc., Virginia Beach, Va. (N63394-20-D-0002), are each awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract to sustain the Technical Insertion 2016 equipment. The maximum dollar value for both contracts combined is $211,588,719. DRS Laurel Technologies Inc. is awarded a maximum value contract of $211,588,719. VT Milcom Inc. is awarded a maximum value contract of $188,428,823. This contract will provide for the manufacture, assembly, and testing of Technical Insertion 2016 equipment spares; associated engineering services, procurement, and harvesting; and installation of ordinance alteration kits and related products. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Va., (10 percent); Norfolk, Va., (10 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (10 percent); Port Hueneme, Calif., (10 percent); San Diego, Calif., (10 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (10 percent); Wallops Island, Va., (10 percent); Everett, Wash., (5 percent); Honolulu, Hawaii (5 percent); Kauai, Hawaii (5 percent); Mayport, Fla., (5 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (5 percent); and Yokosuka, Japan (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000 ($5,000 per contract) will be obligated at time of award to satisfy the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via beta.sam.gov with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.



Southeastern Computer Consultants Inc., King George, Va., is awarded a $42,989,767 cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort task order which shall provide Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System (TTWCS) Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) products and services in support of Training Support Activity responsibilities at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division. This is a single award, five-year, cost-plus-fixed-fee term level of effort task order that consists of one base year with four option years, which, if all line item quantities are ordered, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $42,989,767, with an ordering period through December 2025. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (26 percent); Dahlgren, Va., (21 percent); Port Hueneme, Calif., (11 percent); San Diego, Calif., (8 percent); Norfolk, Va., (8 percent); Mayport, Fla., (6 percent); Bangor, Wash., (6 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (4 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (4 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (4 percent); and the United Kingdom (2 percent), and is expected to be complete in December 2021, and if all options are exercised, will be complete in December 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funding in the amount of $42,989,767 will be obligated at contract award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. A sources sought notice was posted to Seaport-NxG on Oct. 2, 2020, and closed on Feb. 24, 2020, to all large and small business primes in Seaport-NxG. In accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 5.202 (a)(6), a synopsis is not required if the proposed contract action is an order placed under FAR 16.505, Ordering. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity (N63394-20-F-3006).



Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Fla., is awarded a $29,120,167 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to procure a pilot assessment of the contractor’s property management system and exercise options under previously awarded contract N00030-20-C-0100 for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. The modification includes a $5,000,000 not-to-exceed value for the pilot assessment, which is being awarded as an undefinitized contract action. Work will be performed in Denver, Colo., (28.9 percent); Magna, Utah (23.3 percent); Titusville, Fla., (18.7 percent); Rockford, Ill., (16.3 percent); Elma, N.Y., (11.2 percent); and Sunnyvale, Calif., (1.6 percent). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,039,964; fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,080,203; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,500,000 are being obligated on this award, $2,500,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole-source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities website. The Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.



The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $20,704,459 firm-fixed-price order (N61340-21-F-0020) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This order provides for the production and delivery of 48 retrofit kits, support equipment and special tooling in support of phase two of the T-45 Service Life Extension Program (SLEP) for SLEP production Lots Three and Four. In addition, this order provides retrofit engineering and logistics from the original equipment manufacturer to support the installation of associated technical directives. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,259,695; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,444,764 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.





U.S. Army

Dobco Inc., Wayne, N.J., was awarded a $137,836,600 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of the Cyber Engineering Academic Center structure and parking lot at the U.S. Military Academy. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in West Point, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 4, 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $137,836,600 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-C-0002).



Vectrus Mission Solutions Corp., Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $35,510,370 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for logistics support services at Fort Benning, Georgia. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work will be performed in Chattahoochee, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 9, 2025. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $2,077,440 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-21-F-0035).



VS2 LLC, Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $9,513,800 modification (0001BG) to contract W52P1J-13-G-0029 for logistics support services at Fort Benning, Ga. Work will be performed in Chattahoochee, Ga., with an estimated completion date of March 9, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $9,513,800 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.



Butt Construction Co. Inc.,* Dayton, Ohio, was awarded a $9,061,000 fixed-price-award-fee contract for renovation of Human Performance Wing Bldg. 441 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed at Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of April 3, 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $9,061,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-21-C-0004).





Defense Logistics Agency

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $39,093,369 modification (P00030) to five-year contract SPE4AX-17-D-9410 with one five-year option period for H-1 consumables. This is a firm-fixed-price contract. Location of performance is Texas, with an April 14, 2023 performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Penn.



Guardian Manufacturing LLC,** Willard, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $9,315,618 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for butyl chemical protective gloves and toxicological agent protective gloves. This was a competitive acquisition with one offer received. This is a one-year base contract with one one-year option period. Location of performance is Ohio, with a Dec. 4, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Air Force and Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-21-D-1416).





U.S. Air Force

M1 Support Services, Denton, Texas, has been awarded a $23,459,155 firm-fixed-price modification (P00070) to contract FA4890-16-C-0005 for the back-shop and flight-line maintenance of multiple aircraft types. Work will be performed at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and is expected to be completed March 31, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Langley-Eustis Air Force Base, Va., is the contracting activity.



BlueForce Inc., Hampton, Va., has been awarded a $14,179,677 firm-fixed-price Option Two modification (P00004) to contract FA3002-19-F-A045 for continued support for the Royal Saudi Air Force English language training outside the continental U.S. program. Work will be performed at King Abdul Aziz Air Base, Saudi Arabia, and is expected to be completed Jan. 3, 2024. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $42,188,737. FMS funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio, Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity.



Apogee Engineering LLC, Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $12,870,921 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00001) to contract FA8730-21-F-8501 for advisory assistance services. Work will be performed at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., and is expected to be completed Feb. 17, 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $985,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Offutt AFB, Neb., is the contracting activity.



*Small business

**Small disadvantage business in historically underutilized business zones









