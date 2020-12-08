Advertisement

by Brigadier General Matthew Higer

412th Test Wing commander

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.— An incredible era and an exceptional life lived has ended within our family at The Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe.

Soberly I write this message to inform all of you that Brig Gen Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, U.S. Air Force retired, passed away yesterday at the age of 97.

Many of you know some of his Airman’s story, but I encourage you to read it again.

As but a sliver of what is written of this aviation legend, his official U.S. Air Force biographs is here. You’ll note, that in addition to breaking the sound barrier on Oct. 14, 1947, in the X-1, he flew 155 different types of military aircraft, he was a veteran of four wars, accumulated more than 10,000 military flight hours, and became an ace in World War II. Many of you may not know that he began his military career by enlisting in the Army Air Corps just three months before the United States officially entered World War II.

My thoughts and prayers go to the entire extended Yeager family.

In honor of Brig. Gen. Yeager’s service to Edwards AFB, the installation will fly the colors of our nation at half-staff this Friday, Dec. 11.

As you see this tribute, take a moment — as I will — to pay homage to a Great American Airman…Gone West!